On this page

HDFS

This engine provides integration with the Apache Hadoop ecosystem by allowing to manage data on HDFS via ClickHouse. This engine is similar to the File and URL engines, but provides Hadoop-specific features.

ENGINE = HDFS ( URI , format )



Engine Parameters

URI - whole file URI in HDFS. The path part of URI may contain globs. In this case the table would be readonly.

- whole file URI in HDFS. The path part of may contain globs. In this case the table would be readonly. format - specifies one of the available file formats. To perform SELECT queries, the format must be supported for input, and to perform INSERT queries – for output. The available formats are listed in the Formats section.

Example:

1. Set up the hdfs_engine_table table:

CREATE TABLE hdfs_engine_table ( name String , value UInt32 ) ENGINE = HDFS ( 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/other_storage' , 'TSV' )



2. Fill file:

INSERT INTO hdfs_engine_table VALUES ( 'one' , 1 ) , ( 'two' , 2 ) , ( 'three' , 3 )



3. Query the data:

SELECT * FROM hdfs_engine_table LIMIT 2



┌─name─┬─value─┐

│ one │ 1 │

│ two │ 2 │

└──────┴───────┘



Reads and writes can be parallel.

Zero-copy replication is supported.

Not supported: ALTER and SELECT...SAMPLE operations. Indexes.



Globs in path

Multiple path components can have globs. For being processed file should exists and matches to the whole path pattern. Listing of files determines during SELECT (not at CREATE moment).

* — Substitutes any number of any characters except / including empty string.

— Substitutes any number of any characters except including empty string. ? — Substitutes any single character.

— Substitutes any single character. {some_string,another_string,yet_another_one} — Substitutes any of strings 'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one' .

— Substitutes any of strings . {N..M} — Substitutes any number in range from N to M including both borders.

Constructions with {} are similar to the remote table function.

Example

Suppose we have several files in TSV format with the following URIs on HDFS: 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_1'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_2'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_3'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_1'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_2'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_3' There are several ways to make a table consisting of all six files:

CREATE TABLE table_with_range ( name String , value UInt32 ) ENGINE = HDFS ( 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/{some,another}_dir/some_file_{1..3}' , 'TSV' )



Another way:

CREATE TABLE table_with_question_mark ( name String , value UInt32 ) ENGINE = HDFS ( 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/{some,another}_dir/some_file_?' , 'TSV' )



Table consists of all the files in both directories (all files should satisfy format and schema described in query):

CREATE TABLE table_with_asterisk ( name String , value UInt32 ) ENGINE = HDFS ( 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/{some,another}_dir/*' , 'TSV' )



warning If the listing of files contains number ranges with leading zeros, use the construction with braces for each digit separately or use ? .

Example

Create table with files named file000 , file001 , … , file999 :

CREATE TABLE big_table ( name String , value UInt32 ) ENGINE = HDFS ( 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/big_dir/file{0..9}{0..9}{0..9}' , 'CSV' )



Similar to GraphiteMergeTree, the HDFS engine supports extended configuration using the ClickHouse config file. There are two configuration keys that you can use: global ( hdfs ) and user-level ( hdfs_* ). The global configuration is applied first, and then the user-level configuration is applied (if it exists).

parameter default value rpc _ client _ connect _ tcpnodelay true dfs _ client _ read _ shortcircuit true output _ replace-datanode-on-failure true input _ notretry-another-node false input _ localread _ mappedfile true dfs _ client _ use _ legacy _ blockreader _ local false rpc _ client _ ping _ interval 10 * 1000 rpc _ client _ connect _ timeout 600 * 1000 rpc _ client _ read _ timeout 3600 * 1000 rpc _ client _ write _ timeout 3600 * 1000 rpc _ client _ socekt _ linger _ timeout -1 rpc _ client _ connect _ retry 10 rpc _ client _ timeout 3600 * 1000 dfs _ default _ replica 3 input _ connect _ timeout 600 * 1000 input _ read _ timeout 3600 * 1000 input _ write _ timeout 3600 * 1000 input _ localread _ default _ buffersize 1 1024 1024 dfs _ prefetchsize 10 input _ read _ getblockinfo _ retry 3 input _ localread _ blockinfo _ cachesize 1000 input _ read _ max _ retry 60 output _ default _ chunksize 512 output _ default _ packetsize 64 * 1024 output _ default _ write _ retry 10 output _ connect _ timeout 600 * 1000 output _ read _ timeout 3600 * 1000 output _ write _ timeout 3600 * 1000 output _ close _ timeout 3600 * 1000 output _ packetpool _ size 1024 output _ heeartbeat _ interval 10 * 1000 dfs _ client _ failover _ max _ attempts 15 dfs _ client _ read _ shortcircuit _ streams _ cache _ size 256 dfs _ client _ socketcache _ expiryMsec 3000 dfs _ client _ socketcache _ capacity 16 dfs _ default _ blocksize 64 1024 1024 dfs _ default _ uri "hdfs://localhost:9000" hadoop _ security _ authentication "simple" hadoop _ security _ kerberos _ ticket _ cache _ path "" dfs _ client _ log _ severity "INFO" dfs _ domain _ socket _ path ""

HDFS Configuration Reference might explain some parameters.

parameter default value hadoop _ kerberos _ keytab "" hadoop _ kerberos _ principal "" hadoop _ kerberos _ kinit _ command kinit libhdfs3 _ conf ""

hadoop_security_kerberos_ticket_cache_path and libhdfs3_conf can be global only, not user specific

If the hadoop_security_authentication parameter has the value kerberos , ClickHouse authenticates via Kerberos. Parameters are here and hadoop_security_kerberos_ticket_cache_path may be of help. Note that due to libhdfs3 limitations only old-fashioned approach is supported, datanode communications are not secured by SASL ( HADOOP_SECURE_DN_USER is a reliable indicator of such security approach). Use tests/integration/test_storage_kerberized_hdfs/hdfs_configs/bootstrap.sh for reference.

If hadoop_kerberos_keytab , hadoop_kerberos_principal or hadoop_kerberos_kinit_command is specified, kinit will be invoked. hadoop_kerberos_keytab and hadoop_kerberos_principal are mandatory in this case. kinit tool and krb5 configuration files are required.

libhdfs3 support HDFS namenode HA.

Copy hdfs-site.xml from an HDFS node to /etc/clickhouse-server/ .

from an HDFS node to . Add following piece to ClickHouse config file:

< hdfs >

< libhdfs3_conf > /etc/clickhouse-server/hdfs-site.xml </ libhdfs3_conf >

</ hdfs >



Then use dfs.nameservices tag value of hdfs-site.xml as the namenode address in the HDFS URI. For example, replace hdfs://[email protected]:8020/abc/ with hdfs://[email protected]_nameservice/abc/ .

_path — Path to the file.

— Path to the file. _file — Name of the file.

See Also

Original article