EmbeddedRocksDB Engine
This engine allows integrating ClickHouse with rocksdb.
Creating a Table
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
(
name1 [type1] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr1],
name2 [type2] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr2],
...
) ENGINE = EmbeddedRocksDB PRIMARY KEY(primary_key_name)
Required parameters:
primary_key_name– any column name in the column list.
primary keymust be specified, it supports only one column in the primary key. The primary key will be serialized in binary as a
rocksdb key.
- columns other than the primary key will be serialized in binary as
rocksdbvalue in corresponding order.
- queries with key
equalsor
infiltering will be optimized to multi keys lookup from
rocksdb.
Example:
CREATE TABLE test
(
`key` String,
`v1` UInt32,
`v2` String,
`v3` Float32
)
ENGINE = EmbeddedRocksDB
PRIMARY KEY key
Metrics
There is also
system.rocksdb table, that expose rocksdb statistics:
SELECT
name,
value
FROM system.rocksdb
┌─name──────────────────────┬─value─┐
│ no.file.opens │ 1 │
│ number.block.decompressed │ 1 │
└───────────────────────────┴───────┘
Configuration
You can also change any rocksdb options using config:
<rocksdb>
<options>
<max_background_jobs>8</max_background_jobs>
</options>
<column_family_options>
<num_levels>2</num_levels>
</column_family_options>
<tables>
<table>
<name>TABLE</name>
<options>
<max_background_jobs>8</max_background_jobs>
</options>
<column_family_options>
<num_levels>2</num_levels>
</column_family_options>
</table>
</tables>
</rocksdb>