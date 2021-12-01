On this page

EmbeddedRocksDB Engine

This engine allows integrating ClickHouse with rocksdb.

CREATE TABLE [ IF NOT EXISTS ] [ db . ] table_name [ ON CLUSTER cluster ]

(

name1 [ type1 ] [ DEFAULT | MATERIALIZED | ALIAS expr1 ] ,

name2 [ type2 ] [ DEFAULT | MATERIALIZED | ALIAS expr2 ] ,

. . .

) ENGINE = EmbeddedRocksDB PRIMARY KEY ( primary_key_name )



Required parameters:

primary_key_name – any column name in the column list.

– any column name in the column list. primary key must be specified, it supports only one column in the primary key. The primary key will be serialized in binary as a rocksdb key .

must be specified, it supports only one column in the primary key. The primary key will be serialized in binary as a . columns other than the primary key will be serialized in binary as rocksdb value in corresponding order.

value in corresponding order. queries with key equals or in filtering will be optimized to multi keys lookup from rocksdb .

Example:

CREATE TABLE test

(

` key ` String ,

` v1 ` UInt32 ,

` v2 ` String ,

` v3 ` Float32

)

ENGINE = EmbeddedRocksDB

PRIMARY KEY key



There is also system.rocksdb table, that expose rocksdb statistics:

SELECT

name ,

value

FROM system . rocksdb



┌─name──────────────────────┬─ value ─┐

│ no . file . opens │ 1 │

│ number . block . decompressed │ 1 │

└───────────────────────────┴───────┘



You can also change any rocksdb options using config:

< rocksdb >

< options >

< max_background_jobs > 8 </ max_background_jobs >

</ options >

< column_family_options >

< num_levels > 2 </ num_levels >

</ column_family_options >

< tables >

< table >

< name > TABLE </ name >

< options >

< max_background_jobs > 8 </ max_background_jobs >

</ options >

< column_family_options >

< num_levels > 2 </ num_levels >

</ column_family_options >

</ table >

</ tables >

</ rocksdb >



