DeltaLake Table Engine

This engine provides a read-only integration with existing Delta Lake tables in Amazon S3.

Note that the Delta Lake table must already exist in S3, this command does not take DDL parameters to create a new table.

CREATE TABLE deltalake

ENGINE = DeltaLake ( url , [ aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key , ] )



Engine parameters

url — Bucket url with path to the existing Delta Lake table.

— Bucket url with path to the existing Delta Lake table. aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key - Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. Parameter is optional. If credentials are not specified, they are used from the configuration file. For more information see Using S3 for Data Storage.

Example