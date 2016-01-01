AzureQueue Table Engine

This engine provides an integration with Azure Blob Storage ecosystem, allowing streaming data import.

CREATE TABLE test ( name String , value UInt32 )

ENGINE = AzureQueue ( . . . )

[ SETTINGS ]

[ mode = '' , ]

[ after_processing = 'keep' , ]

[ keeper_path = '' , ]

. . .



Engine parameters

AzureQueue parameters are the same as AzureBlobStorage table engine supports. See parameters section here.

Example

CREATE TABLE azure_queue_engine_table ( name String , value UInt32 )

ENGINE = AzureQueue ( 'DefaultEndpointsProtocol=http;AccountName=devstoreaccount1;AccountKey=Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==;BlobEndpoint=http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1/data/' )

SETTINGS

mode = 'unordered'



The set of supported settings is the same as for S3Queue table engine, but without s3queue_ prefix. See full list of settings settings.

SELECT is not particularly useful for streaming import (except for debugging), because each file can be imported only once. It is more practical to create real-time threads using materialized views. To do this:

Use the engine to create a table for consuming from specified path in S3 and consider it a data stream. Create a table with the desired structure. Create a materialized view that converts data from the engine and puts it into a previously created table.

When the MATERIALIZED VIEW joins the engine, it starts collecting data in the background.

Example:

CREATE TABLE azure_queue_engine_table ( name String , value UInt32 )

ENGINE = AzureQueue ( '<endpoint>' , 'CSV' , 'gzip' )

SETTINGS

mode = 'unordered' ;



CREATE TABLE stats ( name String , value UInt32 )

ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY name ;



CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW consumer TO stats

AS SELECT name , value FROM azure_queue_engine_table ;



SELECT * FROM stats ORDER BY name ;



_path — Path to the file.

— Path to the file. _file — Name of the file.

For more information about virtual columns see here.