MySQL

Allows to connect to databases on a remote MySQL server and perform INSERT and SELECT queries to exchange data between ClickHouse and MySQL.

The MySQL database engine translate queries to the MySQL server so you can perform operations such as SHOW TABLES or SHOW CREATE TABLE .

You cannot perform the following queries:

RENAME

CREATE TABLE

ALTER

CREATE DATABASE [ IF NOT EXISTS ] db_name [ ON CLUSTER cluster ]

ENGINE = MySQL ( 'host:port' , [ 'database' | database ] , 'user' , 'password' )



Engine Parameters

host:port — MySQL server address.

— MySQL server address. database — Remote database name.

— Remote database name. user — MySQL user.

— MySQL user. password — User password.

MySQL ClickHouse UNSIGNED TINYINT UInt8 TINYINT Int8 UNSIGNED SMALLINT UInt16 SMALLINT Int16 UNSIGNED INT, UNSIGNED MEDIUMINT UInt32 INT, MEDIUMINT Int32 UNSIGNED BIGINT UInt64 BIGINT Int64 FLOAT Float32 DOUBLE Float64 DATE Date DATETIME, TIMESTAMP DateTime BINARY FixedString

All other MySQL data types are converted into String.

Nullable is supported.

For better compatibility you may address global variables in MySQL style, as @@identifier .

These variables are supported:

version

max_allowed_packet

warning By now these variables are stubs and don't correspond to anything.

Example:

SELECT @ @version ;



Table in MySQL:

mysql> USE test;

Database changed



mysql> CREATE TABLE `mysql_table` (

-> `int_id` INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,

-> `float` FLOAT NOT NULL,

-> PRIMARY KEY (`int_id`));

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0,09 sec)



mysql> insert into mysql_table (`int_id`, `float`) VALUES (1,2);

Query OK, 1 row affected (0,00 sec)



mysql> select * from mysql_table;

+------+-----+

| int_id | value |

+------+-----+

| 1 | 2 |

+------+-----+

1 row in set (0,00 sec)



Database in ClickHouse, exchanging data with the MySQL server:

CREATE DATABASE mysql_db ENGINE = MySQL ( 'localhost:3306' , 'test' , 'my_user' , 'user_password' )



SHOW DATABASES



┌─name─────┐

│ default │

│ mysql_db │

│ system │

└──────────┘



SHOW TABLES FROM mysql_db



┌─name─────────┐

│ mysql_table │

└──────────────┘



SELECT * FROM mysql_db . mysql_table



┌─int_id─┬─value─┐

│ 1 │ 2 │

└────────┴───────┘



INSERT INTO mysql_db . mysql_table VALUES ( 3 , 4 )



SELECT * FROM mysql_db . mysql_table



┌─int_id─┬─value─┐

│ 1 │ 2 │

│ 3 │ 4 │

└────────┴───────┘



