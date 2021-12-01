Continuous Integration Checks
When you submit a pull request, some automated checks are ran for your code by
the ClickHouse continuous integration (CI) system.
This happens after a repository maintainer (someone from ClickHouse team) has
screened your code and added the
can be tested label to your pull request.
The results of the checks are listed on the GitHub pull request page as
described in the GitHub checks
documentation.
If a check is failing, you might be required to fix it. This page gives an
overview of checks you may encounter, and what you can do to fix them.
If it looks like the check failure is not related to your changes, it may be some transient failure or an infrastructure problem. Push an empty commit to the pull request to restart the CI checks:
git reset
git commit --allow-empty
git push
If you are not sure what to do, ask a maintainer for help.
Merge With Master
Verifies that the PR can be merged to master. If not, it will fail with the
message 'Cannot fetch mergecommit'. To fix this check, resolve the conflict as
described in the GitHub
documentation,
or merge the
master branch to your pull request branch using git.
Docs check
Tries to build the ClickHouse documentation website. It can fail if you changed
something in the documentation. Most probable reason is that some cross-link in
the documentation is wrong. Go to the check report and look for
ERROR and
WARNING messages.
Report Details
- Status page example
docs_output.txtcontains the building log. Successful result example
Description Check
Check that the description of your pull request conforms to the template PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE.md. You have to specify a changelog category for your change (e.g., Bug Fix), and write a user-readable message describing the change for CHANGELOG.md
Push To Dockerhub
Builds docker images used for build and tests, then pushes them to DockerHub.
Marker Check
This check means that the CI system started to process the pull request. When it has 'pending' status, it means that not all checks have been started yet. After all checks have been started, it changes status to 'success'.
Style Check
Performs some simple regex-based checks of code style, using the
utils/check-style/check-style binary (note that it can be run locally).
If it fails, fix the style errors following the code style guide.
Report Details
- Status page example
output.txtcontains the check resulting errors (invalid tabulation etc), blank page means no errors. Successful result example.
Fast Test
Normally this is the first check that is ran for a PR. It builds ClickHouse and runs most of stateless functional tests, omitting some. If it fails, further checks are not started until it is fixed. Look at the report to see which tests fail, then reproduce the failure locally as described here.
Report Details
Status Page Files
runlog.out.logis the general log that includes all other logs.
test_log.txt
submodule_log.txtcontains the messages about cloning and checkouting needed submodules.
stderr.log
stdout.log
clickhouse-server.log
clone_log.txt
install_log.txt
clickhouse-server.err.log
build_log.txt
cmake_log.txtcontains messages about the C/C++ and Linux flags check.
Status Page Columns
- Test name contains the name of the test (without the path e.g. all types of tests will be stripped to the name).
- Test status -- one of Skipped, Success, or Fail.
- Test time, sec. -- empty on this test.
Build Check
Builds ClickHouse in various configurations for use in further steps. You have to fix the builds that fail. Build logs often has enough information to fix the error, but you might have to reproduce the failure locally. The
cmake options can be found in the build log, grepping for
cmake. Use these options and follow the general build process.
Report Details
- Compiler:
gcc-9or
clang-10(or
clang-10-xxfor other architectures e.g.
clang-10-freebsd).
- Build type:
Debugor
RelWithDebInfo(cmake).
- Sanitizer:
none(without sanitizers),
address(ASan),
memory(MSan),
undefined(UBSan), or
thread(TSan).
- Splitted
splittedis a split build
- Status:
successor
fail
- Build log: link to the building and files copying log, useful when build failed.
- Build time.
- Artifacts: build result files (with
XXXbeing the server version e.g.
20.8.1.4344).
clickhouse-client_XXX_all.deb
clickhouse-common-static-dbg_XXX[+asan, +msan, +ubsan, +tsan]_amd64.deb
clickhouse-common-staticXXX_amd64.deb
clickhouse-server_XXX_all.deb
clickhouse_XXX_amd64.buildinfo
clickhouse_XXX_amd64.changes
clickhouse: Main built binary.
clickhouse-odbc-bridge
unit_tests_dbms: GoogleTest binary with ClickHouse unit tests.
shared_build.tgz: build with shared libraries.
performance.tgz: Special package for performance tests.
Special Build Check
Performs static analysis and code style checks using
clang-tidy. The report is similar to the build check. Fix the errors found in the build log.
Functional Stateless Tests
Runs stateless functional tests for ClickHouse binaries built in various configurations -- release, debug, with sanitizers, etc. Look at the report to see which tests fail, then reproduce the failure locally as described here. Note that you have to use the correct build configuration to reproduce -- a test might fail under AddressSanitizer but pass in Debug. Download the binary from CI build checks page, or build it locally.
Functional Stateful Tests
Runs stateful functional tests. Treat them in the same way as the functional stateless tests. The difference is that they require
hits and
visits tables from the clickstream dataset to run.
Integration Tests
Runs integration tests.
Testflows Check
Runs some tests using Testflows test system. See here how to run them locally.
Stress Test
Runs stateless functional tests concurrently from several clients to detect concurrency-related errors. If it fails:
* Fix all other test failures first;
* Look at the report to find the server logs and check them for possible causes
of error.
Split Build Smoke Test
Checks that the server build in split build configuration can start and run simple queries. If it fails:
* Fix other test errors first;
* Build the server in [split build](/docs/en/development/build#split-build) configuration
locally and check whether it can start and run `select 1`.
Compatibility Check
Checks that
clickhouse binary runs on distributions with old libc versions. If it fails, ask a maintainer for help.
AST Fuzzer
Runs randomly generated queries to catch program errors. If it fails, ask a maintainer for help.
Performance Tests
Measure changes in query performance. This is the longest check that takes just below 6 hours to run. The performance test report is described in detail here.