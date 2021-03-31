CMake in ClickHouse
How to make ClickHouse compile and link faster. Minimal ClickHouse build example:
cmake .. \
-DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=$(which clang-13) \
-DCMAKE_CXX_COMPILER=$(which clang++-13) \
-DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Debug \
-DENABLE_UTILS=OFF \
-DENABLE_TESTS=OFF
CMake files types
- ClickHouse's source CMake files (located in the root directory and in /src).
- Arch-dependent CMake files (located in /cmake/os_name).
- Libraries finders (search for contrib libraries, located in /contrib/*/CMakeLists.txt).
- Contrib build CMake files (used instead of libraries' own CMake files, located in /cmake/modules)
List of CMake flags
- The flag name is a link to its position in the code.
- If an option's default value is itself an option, it's also a link to its position in this list.
ClickHouse modes
|Name
|Default value
|Description
|Comment
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
ON
|Enable all ClickHouse modes by default
|The
clickhouse binary is a multi purpose tool that contains multiple execution modes (client, server, etc.), each of them may be built and linked as a separate library. If you do not know what modes you need, turn this option OFF and enable SERVER and CLIENT only.
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_BENCHMARK
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|Queries benchmarking mode
|https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/utilities/clickhouse-benchmark/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_CLIENT
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|Client mode (interactive tui/shell that connects to the server)
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_COMPRESSOR
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|Data compressor and decompressor
|https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/utilities/clickhouse-compressor/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_COPIER
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|Inter-cluster data copying mode
|https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/utilities/clickhouse-copier/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_EXTRACT_FROM_CONFIG
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|Configs processor (extract values etc.)
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_FORMAT
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|Queries pretty-printer and formatter with syntax highlighting
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_GIT_IMPORT
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|A tool to analyze Git repositories
|https://presentations.clickhouse.com/matemarketing_2020/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_INSTALL
OFF
|Install ClickHouse without .deb/.rpm/.tgz packages (having the binary only)
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|ClickHouse alternative to ZooKeeper
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_CONVERTER
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|Util allows to convert ZooKeeper logs and snapshots into clickhouse-keeper snapshot
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_LIBRARY_BRIDGE
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|HTTP-server working like a proxy to Library dictionary source
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_LOCAL
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|Local files fast processing mode
|https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/utilities/clickhouse-local/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_OBFUSCATOR
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|Table data obfuscator (convert real data to benchmark-ready one)
|https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/utilities/clickhouse-obfuscator/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ODBC_BRIDGE
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|HTTP-server working like a proxy to ODBC driver
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_SERVER
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|Server mode (main mode)
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_STATIC_FILES_DISK_UPLOADER
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALL
|A tool to export table data files to be later put to a static files web server
External libraries
Note that ClickHouse uses forks of these libraries, see https://github.com/ClickHouse-Extras.
|Name
|Default value
|Description
|Comment
ENABLE_AVX
0
|Use AVX instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_AVX2
0
|Use AVX2 instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_AVX2_FOR_SPEC_OP
0
|Use avx2 instructions for specific operations on x86_64
ENABLE_AVX512
0
|Use AVX512 instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_AVX512_FOR_SPEC_OP
0
|Use avx512 instructions for specific operations on x86_64
ENABLE_BMI
0
|Use BMI instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_CCACHE
ENABLE_CCACHE_BY_DEFAULT
|Speedup re-compilations using ccache (external tool)
|https://ccache.dev/
ENABLE_CLANG_TIDY
OFF
|Use clang-tidy static analyzer
|https://clang.llvm.org/extra/clang-tidy/
ENABLE_PCLMULQDQ
1
|Use pclmulqdq instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_POPCNT
1
|Use popcnt instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_SSE41
1
|Use SSE4.1 instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_SSE42
1
|Use SSE4.2 instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_SSSE3
1
|Use SSSE3 instructions on x86_64
Other flags
|Name
|Default value
|Description
|Comment
ADD_GDB_INDEX_FOR_GOLD
OFF
|Add .gdb-index to resulting binaries for gold linker.
|Ignored if
lld is used
ARCH_NATIVE
0
|Add -march=native compiler flag. This makes your binaries non-portable but more performant code may be generated. This option overrides ENABLE_* options for specific instruction set. Highly not recommended to use.
BUILD_STANDALONE_KEEPER
OFF
|Build keeper as small standalone binary
CLICKHOUSE_SPLIT_BINARY
OFF
|Make several binaries (clickhouse-server, clickhouse-client etc.) instead of one bundled
COMPILER_PIPE
ON
|-pipe compiler option
|Less
/tmp usage, more RAM usage.
ENABLE_BUILD_PATH_MAPPING
ON
|Enable remap file source paths in debug info, predefined preprocessor macros and __builtin_FILE(). It's to generate reproducible builds. See https://reproducible-builds.org/docs/build-path
|Reproducible builds If turned
ON, remap file source paths in debug info, predefined preprocessor macros and __builtin_FILE().
ENABLE_CHECK_HEAVY_BUILDS
OFF
|Don't allow C++ translation units to compile too long or to take too much memory while compiling.
|Take care to add prlimit in command line before ccache, or else ccache thinks that prlimit is compiler, and clang++ is its input file, and refuses to work with multiple inputs, e.g in ccache log: [2021-03-31T18:06:32.655327 36900] Command line: /usr/bin/ccache prlimit --as=10000000000 --data=5000000000 --cpu=600 /usr/bin/clang++-11 - ...... std=gnu++2a -MD -MT src/CMakeFiles/dbms.dir/Storages/MergeTree/IMergeTreeDataPart.cpp.o -MF src/CMakeFiles/dbms.dir/Storages/MergeTree/IMergeTreeDataPart.cpp.o.d -o src/CMakeFiles/dbms.dir/Storages/MergeTree/IMergeTreeDataPart.cpp.o -c ../src/Storages/MergeTree/IMergeTreeDataPart.cpp [2021-03-31T18:06:32.656704 36900] Multiple input files: /usr/bin/clang++-11 and ../src/Storages/MergeTree/IMergeTreeDataPart.cpp Another way would be to use --ccache-skip option before clang++-11 to make ccache ignore it.
ENABLE_COLORED_BUILD
ON
|Enable colored diagnostics in build log.
ENABLE_EXAMPLES
OFF
|Build all example programs in 'examples' subdirectories
ENABLE_FUZZING
OFF
|Fuzzy testing using libfuzzer
ENABLE_LIBRARIES
ON
|Enable all external libraries by default
|Turns on all external libs like s3, kafka, ODBC, ...
ENABLE_MULTITARGET_CODE
ON
|Enable platform-dependent code
|ClickHouse developers may use platform-dependent code under some macro (e.g.
ifdef ENABLE_MULTITARGET). If turned ON, this option defines such macro. See
src/Functions/TargetSpecific.h
ENABLE_TESTS
ON
|Provide unit_test_dbms target with Google.Test unit tests
|If turned
ON, assumes the user has either the system GTest library or the bundled one.
ENABLE_THINLTO
ON
|Clang-specific link time optimization
|https://clang.llvm.org/docs/ThinLTO.html Applies to clang only. Disabled when building with tests or sanitizers.
FAIL_ON_UNSUPPORTED_OPTIONS_COMBINATION
ON
|Stop/Fail CMake configuration if some ENABLE_XXX option is defined (either ON or OFF) but is not possible to satisfy
|If turned off: e.g. when ENABLE_FOO is ON, but FOO tool was not found, the CMake will continue.
GLIBC_COMPATIBILITY
ON
|Enable compatibility with older glibc libraries.
|Only for Linux, x86_64 or aarch64.
INSTALL_STRIPPED_BINARIES
OFF
|Build stripped binaries with debug info in separate directory
LINKER_NAME
OFF
|Linker name or full path
|Example values:
lld-10,
gold.
PARALLEL_COMPILE_JOBS
""
|Maximum number of concurrent compilation jobs
|1 if not set
PARALLEL_LINK_JOBS
""
|Maximum number of concurrent link jobs
|1 if not set
SANITIZE
""
|Enable one of the code sanitizers
|Possible values: -
address (ASan) -
memory (MSan) -
thread (TSan) -
undefined (UBSan) - "" (no sanitizing)
SPLIT_SHARED_LIBRARIES
OFF
|Keep all internal libraries as separate .so files
|DEVELOPER ONLY. Faster linking if turned on.
STRIP_DEBUG_SYMBOLS_FUNCTIONS
STRIP_DSF_DEFAULT
|Do not generate debugger info for ClickHouse functions
|Provides faster linking and lower binary size. Tradeoff is the inability to debug some source files with e.g. gdb (empty stack frames and no local variables)."
USE_DEBUG_HELPERS
USE_DEBUG_HELPERS
|Enable debug helpers
USE_STATIC_LIBRARIES
ON
|Disable to use shared libraries
USE_UNWIND
ENABLE_LIBRARIES
|Enable libunwind (better stacktraces)
WERROR
OFF
|Enable -Werror compiler option
|Using system libs can cause a lot of warnings in includes (on macro expansion).
WITH_COVERAGE
OFF
|Profile the resulting binary/binaries
|Compiler-specific coverage flags e.g. -fcoverage-mapping for gcc
Developer's guide for adding new CMake options
Don't be obvious. Be informative.
Bad:
option (ENABLE_TESTS "Enables testing" OFF)
This description is quite useless as it neither gives the viewer any additional information nor explains the option purpose.
Better:
option(ENABLE_TESTS "Provide unit_test_dbms target with Google.test unit tests" OFF)
If the option's purpose can't be guessed by its name, or the purpose guess may be misleading, or option has some pre-conditions, leave a comment above the option() line and explain what it does. The best way would be linking the docs page (if it exists). The comment is parsed into a separate column (see below).
Even better:
# implies ${TESTS_ARE_ENABLED}
# see tests/CMakeLists.txt for implementation detail.
option(ENABLE_TESTS "Provide unit_test_dbms target with Google.test unit tests" OFF)
If the option's state could produce unwanted (or unusual) result, explicitly warn the user.
Suppose you have an option that may strip debug symbols from the ClickHouse's part. This can speed up the linking process, but produces a binary that cannot be debugged. In that case, prefer explicitly raising a warning telling the developer that he may be doing something wrong. Also, such options should be disabled if applies.
Bad:
option(STRIP_DEBUG_SYMBOLS_FUNCTIONS
"Do not generate debugger info for ClickHouse functions.
${STRIP_DSF_DEFAULT})
if (STRIP_DEBUG_SYMBOLS_FUNCTIONS)
target_compile_options(clickhouse_functions PRIVATE "-g0")
endif()
Better:
# Provides faster linking and lower binary size.
# Tradeoff is the inability to debug some source files with e.g. gdb
# (empty stack frames and no local variables)."
option(STRIP_DEBUG_SYMBOLS_FUNCTIONS
"Do not generate debugger info for ClickHouse functions."
${STRIP_DSF_DEFAULT})
if (STRIP_DEBUG_SYMBOLS_FUNCTIONS)
message(WARNING "Not generating debugger info for ClickHouse functions")
target_compile_options(clickhouse_functions PRIVATE "-g0")
endif()
In the option's description, explain WHAT the option does rather than WHY it does something.
The WHY explanation should be placed in the comment. You may find that the option's name is self-descriptive.
Bad:
option(ENABLE_THINLTO "Enable Thin LTO. Only applicable for clang. It's also suppressed when building with tests or sanitizers." ON)
Better:
# Only applicable for clang.
# Turned off when building with tests or sanitizers.
option(ENABLE_THINLTO "Clang-specific link time optimisation" ON).
Don't assume other developers know as much as you do.
In ClickHouse, there are many tools used that an ordinary developer may not know. If you are in doubt, give a link to the tool's docs. It won't take much of your time.
Bad:
option(ENABLE_THINLTO "Enable Thin LTO. Only applicable for clang. It's also suppressed when building with tests or sanitizers." ON)
Better (combined with the above hint):
# https://clang.llvm.org/docs/ThinLTO.html
# Only applicable for clang.
# Turned off when building with tests or sanitizers.
option(ENABLE_THINLTO "Clang-specific link time optimisation" ON).
Other example, bad:
option (USE_INCLUDE_WHAT_YOU_USE "Use 'include-what-you-use' tool" OFF)
Better:
# https://github.com/include-what-you-use/include-what-you-use
option (USE_INCLUDE_WHAT_YOU_USE "Reduce unneeded #include s (external tool)" OFF)
Prefer consistent default values.
CMake allows you to pass a plethora of values representing boolean true/false, e.g. 1, ON, YES, ....
Prefer the ON/OFF values, if possible.