CMake in ClickHouse

How to make ClickHouse compile and link faster. Minimal ClickHouse build example:

cmake .. \
    -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=$(which clang-13) \
    -DCMAKE_CXX_COMPILER=$(which clang++-13) \
    -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Debug \
    -DENABLE_UTILS=OFF \
    -DENABLE_TESTS=OFF

CMake files types

  1. ClickHouse's source CMake files (located in the root directory and in /src).
  2. Arch-dependent CMake files (located in /cmake/os_name).
  3. Libraries finders (search for contrib libraries, located in /contrib/*/CMakeLists.txt).
  4. Contrib build CMake files (used instead of libraries' own CMake files, located in /cmake/modules)

List of CMake flags

  • The flag name is a link to its position in the code.
  • If an option's default value is itself an option, it's also a link to its position in this list.

ClickHouse modes

NameDefault valueDescriptionComment
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLONEnable all ClickHouse modes by defaultThe clickhouse binary is a multi purpose tool that contains multiple execution modes (client, server, etc.), each of them may be built and linked as a separate library. If you do not know what modes you need, turn this option OFF and enable SERVER and CLIENT only.
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_BENCHMARKENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLQueries benchmarking modehttps://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/utilities/clickhouse-benchmark/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_CLIENTENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLClient mode (interactive tui/shell that connects to the server)
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_COMPRESSORENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLData compressor and decompressorhttps://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/utilities/clickhouse-compressor/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_COPIERENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLInter-cluster data copying modehttps://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/utilities/clickhouse-copier/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_EXTRACT_FROM_CONFIGENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLConfigs processor (extract values etc.)
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_FORMATENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLQueries pretty-printer and formatter with syntax highlighting
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_GIT_IMPORTENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLA tool to analyze Git repositorieshttps://presentations.clickhouse.com/matemarketing_2020/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_INSTALLOFFInstall ClickHouse without .deb/.rpm/.tgz packages (having the binary only)
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_KEEPERENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLClickHouse alternative to ZooKeeper
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_CONVERTERENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLUtil allows to convert ZooKeeper logs and snapshots into clickhouse-keeper snapshot
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_LIBRARY_BRIDGEENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLHTTP-server working like a proxy to Library dictionary source
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_LOCALENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLLocal files fast processing modehttps://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/utilities/clickhouse-local/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_OBFUSCATORENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLTable data obfuscator (convert real data to benchmark-ready one)https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/operations/utilities/clickhouse-obfuscator/
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ODBC_BRIDGEENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLHTTP-server working like a proxy to ODBC driver
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_SERVERENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLServer mode (main mode)
ENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_STATIC_FILES_DISK_UPLOADERENABLE_CLICKHOUSE_ALLA tool to export table data files to be later put to a static files web server

External libraries

Note that ClickHouse uses forks of these libraries, see https://github.com/ClickHouse-Extras.

NameDefault valueDescriptionComment
ENABLE_AVX0Use AVX instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_AVX20Use AVX2 instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_AVX2_FOR_SPEC_OP0Use avx2 instructions for specific operations on x86_64
ENABLE_AVX5120Use AVX512 instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_AVX512_FOR_SPEC_OP0Use avx512 instructions for specific operations on x86_64
ENABLE_BMI0Use BMI instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_CCACHEENABLE_CCACHE_BY_DEFAULTSpeedup re-compilations using ccache (external tool)https://ccache.dev/
ENABLE_CLANG_TIDYOFFUse clang-tidy static analyzerhttps://clang.llvm.org/extra/clang-tidy/
ENABLE_PCLMULQDQ1Use pclmulqdq instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_POPCNT1Use popcnt instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_SSE411Use SSE4.1 instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_SSE421Use SSE4.2 instructions on x86_64
ENABLE_SSSE31Use SSSE3 instructions on x86_64

Other flags

NameDefault valueDescriptionComment
ADD_GDB_INDEX_FOR_GOLDOFFAdd .gdb-index to resulting binaries for gold linker.Ignored if lld is used
ARCH_NATIVE0Add -march=native compiler flag. This makes your binaries non-portable but more performant code may be generated. This option overrides ENABLE_* options for specific instruction set. Highly not recommended to use.
BUILD_STANDALONE_KEEPEROFFBuild keeper as small standalone binary
CLICKHOUSE_SPLIT_BINARYOFFMake several binaries (clickhouse-server, clickhouse-client etc.) instead of one bundled
COMPILER_PIPEON-pipe compiler optionLess /tmp usage, more RAM usage.
ENABLE_BUILD_PATH_MAPPINGONEnable remap file source paths in debug info, predefined preprocessor macros and __builtin_FILE(). It's to generate reproducible builds. See https://reproducible-builds.org/docs/build-pathReproducible builds If turned ON, remap file source paths in debug info, predefined preprocessor macros and __builtin_FILE().
ENABLE_CHECK_HEAVY_BUILDSOFFDon't allow C++ translation units to compile too long or to take too much memory while compiling.Take care to add prlimit in command line before ccache, or else ccache thinks that prlimit is compiler, and clang++ is its input file, and refuses to work with multiple inputs, e.g in ccache log: [2021-03-31T18:06:32.655327 36900] Command line: /usr/bin/ccache prlimit --as=10000000000 --data=5000000000 --cpu=600 /usr/bin/clang++-11 - ...... std=gnu++2a -MD -MT src/CMakeFiles/dbms.dir/Storages/MergeTree/IMergeTreeDataPart.cpp.o -MF src/CMakeFiles/dbms.dir/Storages/MergeTree/IMergeTreeDataPart.cpp.o.d -o src/CMakeFiles/dbms.dir/Storages/MergeTree/IMergeTreeDataPart.cpp.o -c ../src/Storages/MergeTree/IMergeTreeDataPart.cpp [2021-03-31T18:06:32.656704 36900] Multiple input files: /usr/bin/clang++-11 and ../src/Storages/MergeTree/IMergeTreeDataPart.cpp Another way would be to use --ccache-skip option before clang++-11 to make ccache ignore it.
ENABLE_COLORED_BUILDONEnable colored diagnostics in build log.
ENABLE_EXAMPLESOFFBuild all example programs in 'examples' subdirectories
ENABLE_FUZZINGOFFFuzzy testing using libfuzzer
ENABLE_LIBRARIESONEnable all external libraries by defaultTurns on all external libs like s3, kafka, ODBC, ...
ENABLE_MULTITARGET_CODEONEnable platform-dependent codeClickHouse developers may use platform-dependent code under some macro (e.g. ifdef ENABLE_MULTITARGET). If turned ON, this option defines such macro. See src/Functions/TargetSpecific.h
ENABLE_TESTSONProvide unit_test_dbms target with Google.Test unit testsIf turned ON, assumes the user has either the system GTest library or the bundled one.
ENABLE_THINLTOONClang-specific link time optimizationhttps://clang.llvm.org/docs/ThinLTO.html Applies to clang only. Disabled when building with tests or sanitizers.
FAIL_ON_UNSUPPORTED_OPTIONS_COMBINATIONONStop/Fail CMake configuration if some ENABLE_XXX option is defined (either ON or OFF) but is not possible to satisfyIf turned off: e.g. when ENABLE_FOO is ON, but FOO tool was not found, the CMake will continue.
GLIBC_COMPATIBILITYONEnable compatibility with older glibc libraries.Only for Linux, x86_64 or aarch64.
INSTALL_STRIPPED_BINARIESOFFBuild stripped binaries with debug info in separate directory
LINKER_NAMEOFFLinker name or full pathExample values: lld-10, gold.
PARALLEL_COMPILE_JOBS""Maximum number of concurrent compilation jobs1 if not set
PARALLEL_LINK_JOBS""Maximum number of concurrent link jobs1 if not set
SANITIZE""Enable one of the code sanitizersPossible values: - address (ASan) - memory (MSan) - thread (TSan) - undefined (UBSan) - "" (no sanitizing)
SPLIT_SHARED_LIBRARIESOFFKeep all internal libraries as separate .so filesDEVELOPER ONLY. Faster linking if turned on.
STRIP_DEBUG_SYMBOLS_FUNCTIONSSTRIP_DSF_DEFAULTDo not generate debugger info for ClickHouse functionsProvides faster linking and lower binary size. Tradeoff is the inability to debug some source files with e.g. gdb (empty stack frames and no local variables)."
USE_DEBUG_HELPERSUSE_DEBUG_HELPERSEnable debug helpers
USE_STATIC_LIBRARIESONDisable to use shared libraries
USE_UNWINDENABLE_LIBRARIESEnable libunwind (better stacktraces)
WERROROFFEnable -Werror compiler optionUsing system libs can cause a lot of warnings in includes (on macro expansion).
WITH_COVERAGEOFFProfile the resulting binary/binariesCompiler-specific coverage flags e.g. -fcoverage-mapping for gcc

Developer's guide for adding new CMake options

Don't be obvious. Be informative.

Bad:

option (ENABLE_TESTS "Enables testing" OFF)

This description is quite useless as it neither gives the viewer any additional information nor explains the option purpose.

Better:

option(ENABLE_TESTS "Provide unit_test_dbms target with Google.test unit tests" OFF)

If the option's purpose can't be guessed by its name, or the purpose guess may be misleading, or option has some pre-conditions, leave a comment above the option() line and explain what it does. The best way would be linking the docs page (if it exists). The comment is parsed into a separate column (see below).

Even better:

# implies ${TESTS_ARE_ENABLED}
# see tests/CMakeLists.txt for implementation detail.
option(ENABLE_TESTS "Provide unit_test_dbms target with Google.test unit tests" OFF)

If the option's state could produce unwanted (or unusual) result, explicitly warn the user.

Suppose you have an option that may strip debug symbols from the ClickHouse's part. This can speed up the linking process, but produces a binary that cannot be debugged. In that case, prefer explicitly raising a warning telling the developer that he may be doing something wrong. Also, such options should be disabled if applies.

Bad:

option(STRIP_DEBUG_SYMBOLS_FUNCTIONS
    "Do not generate debugger info for ClickHouse functions.
    ${STRIP_DSF_DEFAULT})

if (STRIP_DEBUG_SYMBOLS_FUNCTIONS)
    target_compile_options(clickhouse_functions PRIVATE "-g0")
endif()

Better:

# Provides faster linking and lower binary size.
# Tradeoff is the inability to debug some source files with e.g. gdb
# (empty stack frames and no local variables)."
option(STRIP_DEBUG_SYMBOLS_FUNCTIONS
    "Do not generate debugger info for ClickHouse functions."
    ${STRIP_DSF_DEFAULT})

if (STRIP_DEBUG_SYMBOLS_FUNCTIONS)
    message(WARNING "Not generating debugger info for ClickHouse functions")
    target_compile_options(clickhouse_functions PRIVATE "-g0")
endif()

In the option's description, explain WHAT the option does rather than WHY it does something.

The WHY explanation should be placed in the comment. You may find that the option's name is self-descriptive.

Bad:

option(ENABLE_THINLTO "Enable Thin LTO. Only applicable for clang. It's also suppressed when building with tests or sanitizers." ON)

Better:

# Only applicable for clang.
# Turned off when building with tests or sanitizers.
option(ENABLE_THINLTO "Clang-specific link time optimisation" ON).

Don't assume other developers know as much as you do.

In ClickHouse, there are many tools used that an ordinary developer may not know. If you are in doubt, give a link to the tool's docs. It won't take much of your time.

Bad:

option(ENABLE_THINLTO "Enable Thin LTO. Only applicable for clang. It's also suppressed when building with tests or sanitizers." ON)

Better (combined with the above hint):

# https://clang.llvm.org/docs/ThinLTO.html
# Only applicable for clang.
# Turned off when building with tests or sanitizers.
option(ENABLE_THINLTO "Clang-specific link time optimisation" ON).

Other example, bad:

option (USE_INCLUDE_WHAT_YOU_USE "Use 'include-what-you-use' tool" OFF)

Better:

# https://github.com/include-what-you-use/include-what-you-use
option (USE_INCLUDE_WHAT_YOU_USE "Reduce unneeded #include s (external tool)" OFF)

Prefer consistent default values.

CMake allows you to pass a plethora of values representing boolean true/false, e.g. 1, ON, YES, ....

Prefer the ON/OFF values, if possible.