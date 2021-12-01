How to Build ClickHouse on Mac OS X
You don't have to build ClickHouse yourself!
You can install pre-built ClickHouse as described in Quick Start. Follow macOS (Intel) or macOS (Apple silicon) installation instructions.
The build works on x86_64 (Intel) and arm64 (Apple Silicon) based on macOS 10.15 (Catalina) or higher with Homebrew's vanilla Clang.
note
It is also possible to compile with Apple's XCode
apple-clang or Homebrew's
gcc, but it's strongly discouraged.
Install Homebrew
First install Homebrew
For Apple's Clang (discouraged): Install Xcode and Command Line Tools
Install the latest Xcode from App Store.
Open it at least once to accept the end-user license agreement and automatically install the required components.
Then, make sure that the latest Command Line Tools are installed and selected in the system:
sudo rm -rf /Library/Developer/CommandLineTools
sudo xcode-select --install
Install Required Compilers, Tools, and Libraries
brew update
brew install cmake ninja libtool gettext llvm gcc binutils
Checkout ClickHouse Sources
git clone --recursive [email protected]:ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
# ...alternatively, you can use https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git as the repo URL.
Build ClickHouse
To build using Homebrew's vanilla Clang compiler (the only recommended way):
cd ClickHouse
mkdir build
export PATH=$(brew --prefix llvm)/bin:$PATH
export CC=$(brew --prefix llvm)/bin/clang
export CXX=$(brew --prefix llvm)/bin/clang++
cmake -G Ninja -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=RelWithDebInfo -S . -B build
cmake --build build
# The resulting binary will be created at: build/programs/clickhouse
To build using Xcode's native AppleClang compiler in Xcode IDE (this option is only for development builds and workflows, and is not recommended unless you know what you are doing):
cd ClickHouse
rm -rf build
mkdir build
cd build
XCODE_IDE=1 ALLOW_APPLECLANG=1 cmake -G Xcode -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Debug -DENABLE_JEMALLOC=OFF ..
cmake --open .
# ...then, in Xcode IDE select ALL_BUILD scheme and start the building process.
# The resulting binary will be created at: ./programs/Debug/clickhouse
To build using Homebrew's vanilla GCC compiler (this option is only for development experiments, and is absolutely not recommended unless you really know what you are doing):
cd ClickHouse
mkdir build
export PATH=$(brew --prefix binutils)/bin:$PATH
export PATH=$(brew --prefix gcc)/bin:$PATH
export CC=$(brew --prefix gcc)/bin/gcc-11
export CXX=$(brew --prefix gcc)/bin/g++-11
cmake -G Ninja -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=RelWithDebInfo -S . -B build
cmake --build build
# The resulting binary will be created at: build/programs/clickhouse
Caveats
If you intend to run
clickhouse-server, make sure to increase the system’s maxfiles variable.
note
You’ll need to use sudo.
To do so, create the
/Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist file with the following content:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN"
"http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>Label</key>
<string>limit.maxfiles</string>
<key>ProgramArguments</key>
<array>
<string>launchctl</string>
<string>limit</string>
<string>maxfiles</string>
<string>524288</string>
<string>524288</string>
</array>
<key>RunAtLoad</key>
<true/>
<key>ServiceIPC</key>
<false/>
</dict>
</plist>
Give the file correct permissions:
sudo chown root:wheel /Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist
Validate that the file is correct:
plutil /Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist
Load the file (or reboot):
sudo launchctl load -w /Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist
To check if it’s working, use the
ulimit -n or
launchctl limit maxfiles commands.
Running ClickHouse server
cd ClickHouse
./build/programs/clickhouse-server --config-file ./programs/server/config.xml