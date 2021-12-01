On this page

How to Build ClickHouse on Mac OS X

You don't have to build ClickHouse yourself! You can install pre-built ClickHouse as described in Quick Start. Follow macOS (Intel) or macOS (Apple silicon) installation instructions.

The build works on x86_64 (Intel) and arm64 (Apple Silicon) based on macOS 10.15 (Catalina) or higher with Homebrew's vanilla Clang.

note It is also possible to compile with Apple's XCode apple-clang or Homebrew's gcc , but it's strongly discouraged.

First install Homebrew

Install the latest Xcode from App Store.

Open it at least once to accept the end-user license agreement and automatically install the required components.

Then, make sure that the latest Command Line Tools are installed and selected in the system:

sudo rm -rf /Library/Developer/CommandLineTools

sudo xcode-select --install



brew update

brew install cmake ninja libtool gettext llvm gcc binutils



To build using Homebrew's vanilla Clang compiler (the only recommended way):

cd ClickHouse

mkdir build

export PATH = $( brew --prefix llvm ) /bin: $PATH

export CC = $( brew --prefix llvm ) /bin/clang

export CXX = $( brew --prefix llvm ) /bin/clang++

cmake -G Ninja -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE = RelWithDebInfo -S . -B build

cmake --build build





To build using Xcode's native AppleClang compiler in Xcode IDE (this option is only for development builds and workflows, and is not recommended unless you know what you are doing):

cd ClickHouse

rm -rf build

mkdir build

cd build

XCODE_IDE = 1 ALLOW_APPLECLANG = 1 cmake -G Xcode -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE = Debug -DENABLE_JEMALLOC = OFF ..

cmake --open .







To build using Homebrew's vanilla GCC compiler (this option is only for development experiments, and is absolutely not recommended unless you really know what you are doing):

cd ClickHouse

mkdir build

export PATH = $( brew --prefix binutils ) /bin: $PATH

export PATH = $( brew --prefix gcc ) /bin: $PATH

export CC = $( brew --prefix gcc ) /bin/gcc-11

export CXX = $( brew --prefix gcc ) /bin/g++-11

cmake -G Ninja -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE = RelWithDebInfo -S . -B build

cmake --build build





If you intend to run clickhouse-server , make sure to increase the system’s maxfiles variable.

note You’ll need to use sudo.

To do so, create the /Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist file with the following content:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>

<! DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN"

"http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd" >

< plist version = " 1.0 " >

< dict >

< key > Label </ key >

< string > limit.maxfiles </ string >

< key > ProgramArguments </ key >

< array >

< string > launchctl </ string >

< string > limit </ string >

< string > maxfiles </ string >

< string > 524288 </ string >

< string > 524288 </ string >

</ array >

< key > RunAtLoad </ key >

< true />

< key > ServiceIPC </ key >

< false />

</ dict >

</ plist >



Give the file correct permissions:

sudo chown root:wheel /Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist



Validate that the file is correct:

plutil /Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist



Load the file (or reboot):

sudo launchctl load -w /Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist



To check if it’s working, use the ulimit -n or launchctl limit maxfiles commands.

cd ClickHouse

./build/programs/clickhouse-server --config-file ./programs/server/config.xml



