How to Build ClickHouse on Linux for Mac OS X

This is for the case when you have a Linux machine and want to use it to build clickhouse binary that will run on OS X. This is intended for continuous integration checks that run on Linux servers. If you want to build ClickHouse directly on Mac OS X, then proceed with another instruction.

The cross-build for Mac OS X is based on the Build instructions, follow them first.

Follow the instructions from https://apt.llvm.org/ for your Ubuntu or Debian setup. For example the commands for Bionic are like:

sudo echo "deb [trusted=yes] http://apt.llvm.org/bionic/ llvm-toolchain-bionic-13 main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list

sudo apt-get install clang-13



Let’s remember the path where we install cctools as ${CCTOOLS}

mkdir ${CCTOOLS}

cd ${CCTOOLS}



git clone https://github.com/tpoechtrager/apple-libtapi.git

cd apple-libtapi

INSTALLPREFIX = ${CCTOOLS} ./build.sh

./install.sh

cd ..



git clone https://github.com/tpoechtrager/cctools-port.git

cd cctools-port/cctools

./configure --prefix = $( readlink -f $ { CCTOOLS } ) --with-libtapi = $( readlink -f $ { CCTOOLS } ) --target = x86_64-apple-darwin

make install



Also, we need to download macOS X SDK into the working tree.

cd ClickHouse

wget 'https://github.com/phracker/MacOSX-SDKs/releases/download/10.15/MacOSX10.15.sdk.tar.xz'

mkdir -p build-darwin/cmake/toolchain/darwin-x86_64

tar xJf MacOSX10.15.sdk.tar.xz -C build-darwin/cmake/toolchain/darwin-x86_64 --strip-components = 1



cd ClickHouse

mkdir build-darwin

cd build-darwin

CC = clang-13 CXX = clang++-13 cmake -DCMAKE_AR:FILEPATH = ${CCTOOLS} /bin/aarch64-apple-darwin-ar -DCMAKE_INSTALL_NAME_TOOL = ${CCTOOLS} /bin/aarch64-apple-darwin-install_name_tool -DCMAKE_RANLIB:FILEPATH = ${CCTOOLS} /bin/aarch64-apple-darwin-ranlib -DLINKER_NAME = ${CCTOOLS} /bin/aarch64-apple-darwin-ld -DCMAKE_TOOLCHAIN_FILE = cmake/darwin/toolchain-x86_64.cmake ..

ninja



The resulting binary will have a Mach-O executable format and can’t be run on Linux.