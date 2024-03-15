How to Build ClickHouse on Linux for LoongArch64 Architecture

As of writing (2024/03/15) building for loongarch considered to be highly experimental. Not all features can be enabled.

This is for the case when you have Linux machine and want to use it to build clickhouse binary that will run on another Linux machine with LoongArch64 CPU architecture. This is intended for continuous integration checks that run on Linux servers.

The cross-build for LoongArch64 is based on the Build instructions, follow them first.

Follow the instructions from https://apt.llvm.org/ for your Ubuntu or Debian setup or do

sudo bash -c "$(wget -O - https://apt.llvm.org/llvm.sh)"



The llvm version required for building must be greater than or equal to 18.1.0.

cd ClickHouse

mkdir build-loongarch64

CC = clang-18 CXX = clang++-18 cmake . -Bbuild-loongarch64 -G Ninja -DCMAKE_TOOLCHAIN_FILE = cmake/linux/toolchain-loongarch64.cmake

ninja -C build-loongarch64



The resulting binary will run only on Linux with the LoongArch64 CPU architecture.