How to Build ClickHouse on Linux for AARCH64 (ARM64) Architecture

This is for the case when you have Linux machine and want to use it to build clickhouse binary that will run on another Linux machine with AARCH64 CPU architecture. This is intended for continuous integration checks that run on Linux servers.

The cross-build for AARCH64 is based on the Build instructions, follow them first.

Follow the instructions from https://apt.llvm.org/ for your Ubuntu or Debian setup or do

sudo bash -c "$(wget -O - https://apt.llvm.org/llvm.sh)"



cd ClickHouse

mkdir -p build-aarch64/cmake/toolchain/linux-aarch64

wget 'https://developer.arm.com/-/media/Files/downloads/gnu-a/8.3-2019.03/binrel/gcc-arm-8.3-2019.03-x86_64-aarch64-linux-gnu.tar.xz?revision=2e88a73f-d233-4f96-b1f4-d8b36e9bb0b9&la=en' -O gcc-arm-8.3-2019.03-x86_64-aarch64-linux-gnu.tar.xz

tar xJf gcc-arm-8.3-2019.03-x86_64-aarch64-linux-gnu.tar.xz -C build-aarch64/cmake/toolchain/linux-aarch64 --strip-components = 1



cd ClickHouse

mkdir build-arm64

CC = clang-13 CXX = clang++-13 cmake . -Bbuild-arm64 -DCMAKE_TOOLCHAIN_FILE = cmake/linux/toolchain-aarch64.cmake

ninja -C build-arm64



The resulting binary will run only on Linux with the AARCH64 CPU architecture.