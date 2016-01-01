Schema Design Discusses ClickHouse schema design for optimal performance, considering factors like queries, data updates, latency, and volume.

Dictionary An explainer on how to define and use dictionaries to improve query performance and enrich data.

Materialized View Information on Materialized Views and Refreshable Materialized Views in ClickHouse.

Data Compression Discusses various compression modes in ClickHouse and how to optimize data storage and query performance by choosing the right compression method for your specific data types and workloads.