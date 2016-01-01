Skip to main content
Data Modeling

This section is about data modeling in ClickHouse and contains the following topics:

PageDescription
Schema DesignDiscusses ClickHouse schema design for optimal performance, considering factors like queries, data updates, latency, and volume.
DictionaryAn explainer on how to define and use dictionaries to improve query performance and enrich data.
Materialized ViewInformation on Materialized Views and Refreshable Materialized Views in ClickHouse.
Data CompressionDiscusses various compression modes in ClickHouse and how to optimize data storage and query performance by choosing the right compression method for your specific data types and workloads.
Denormalizing DataDiscusses the denormalization approach used in ClickHouse which aims to improve query performance by storing related data in a single table.