Compression modes
ClickHouse protocol supports data blocks compression with checksums.
Use
LZ4 if not sure what mode to pick.
tip
Learn more about the column compression codecs available and specify them when creating your tables, or afterward.
Modes
|value
|name
|description
0x02
|None
|No compression, only checksums
0x82
|LZ4
|Extremely fast, good compression
0x90
|ZSTD
|Zstandard, pretty fast, best compression
Both LZ4 and ZSTD are made by same author, but with different tradeoffs. From facebook benchmarks:
|name
|ratio
|encoding
|decoding
|zstd 1.4.5 -1
|2.8
|500 MB/s
|1660 MB/s
|lz4 1.9.2
|2.1
|740 MB/s
|4530 MB/s
Block
|field
|type
|description
|checksum
|uint128
|Hash of (header + compressed data)
|raw_size
|uint32
|Raw size without header
|data_size
|uint32
|Uncompressed data size
|mode
|byte
|Compression mode
|compressed_data
|binary
|Block of compressed data
Header is (raw_size + data_size + mode), raw size consists of len(header + compressed_data).
Checksum is
hash(header + compressed_data), using ClickHouse CityHash.
None mode
If None mode is used,
compressed_data is equal to original data.
No compression mode is useful to ensure additional data integrity with checksums, because
hashing overhead is negligible.