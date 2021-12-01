Connect Superset to ClickHouse

Within Superset, select Data from the top menu and then Databases from the drop-down menu. Add a new database by clicking the + Database button:

In the second step, enter a display name for your database and the connection URI. The DISPLAY NAME can be any name you prefer. The SQLALCHEMY URI is the important setting - it has the following format:

In the example below, ClickHouse is running on localhost with the default user and no password. The name of the database is covid19db. Use the TEST CONNECTION button to verify that Superset is connecting to your ClickHouse database properly: