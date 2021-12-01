On this page

Connecting Metabase to ClickHouse

Metabase is an easy-to-use, open source UI tool for asking questions about your data. Metabase is a Java application that can be executed by simply downloading the JAR file and running it with java -jar metabase.jar . Metabase connects to ClickHouse using a JDBC driver that you download and put in the plugins folder:

If you do not have a plugins folder, create one as a subfolder of where you have metabase.jar saved. The plugin is a JAR file named clickhouse.metabase-driver.jar . Download the latest version of the JAR file at https://github.com/enqueue/metabase-clickhouse-driver/releases/latest Save clickhouse.metabase-driver.jar in your plugins folder. Start (or restart) Metabase so that the driver gets loaded properly. Access Metabse at http://hostname:3000. On the initial startup, you will see a welcome screen and have to work your way through a list of questions. If prompted to select a database, select "I'll add my data later":

Click on the gear icon in the top-right corner and select Admin Settings to visit your Metabase admin page. Click on Add a database. Alternately, you can click on the Databases tab and select the Add database button. If your driver installation worked, you will see ClickHouse in the dropdown menu for Database type: Give your database a Display name, which is a Metabase setting - so use any name you like. Enter the connection details of your ClickHouse database. For example: Click the Save button and Metabase will scan your database for tables.

Exit the Admin settings by clicking the Exit admin button in the top-right corner. In the top-right corner, click the + New menu and notice you can ask questions, run SQL queries, and build a dashboard: For example, here is a SQL query executed on a table named hits that returns the top ten most-visited URLs:

Click on + New and select Question. Notice you can build a question by starting wtih a database and table. For example, the following question is being asked of a table named hits in the Web Traffic Database :