General Questions about ClickHouse General questions we get about ClickHouse.

Why not use something like MapReduce? Explainer on why MapReduce implementations are not appropriate for the OLAP scenario.

What does "не тормозит" mean Explainer on what "не тормозит" means, which you may have seen on ClickHouse t-shirts.

What is OLAP Explainer on what Online Analytical Processing is.