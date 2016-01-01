Core Concepts
In this section of the documentation, you will learn some of the core concepts of how ClickHouse works.
|Page
|Description
|Table parts
|Learn what table parts are in ClickHouse.
|Table partitions
|Learn what table partitions are and what they are used for.
|Primary indexes
|A deep dive into ClickHouse indexing including how it differs from other DB systems, how ClickHouse builds and uses a table's spare primary index and what some of the best practices are for indexing in ClickHouse.