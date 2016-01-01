Users and Roles
If you are working with self-managed ClickHouse please see SQL users and roles.
This article shows the basics of defining SQL users and roles and applying those privileges and permissions to databases, tables, rows, and columns.
Admin user
ClickHouse Cloud services have an admin user,
default, that is created when the service is created. The password is provided at service creation, and it can be reset by ClickHouse Cloud users that have the Admin role.
When you add additional SQL users for your ClickHouse Cloud service, they will need a SQL username and password. If you want them to have administrative-level privileges, then assign the new user(s) the role
default_role. For example, adding user
clickhouse_admin:
CREATE USER IF NOT EXISTS clickhouse_admin
IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'password';
GRANT default_role TO clickhouse_admin;
Test admin privileges
Log out as the user
default and log back in as user
clickhouse_admin.
All of these should succeed:
SHOW GRANTS FOR clickhouse_admin;
CREATE DATABASE db1
CREATE TABLE db1.table1 (id UInt64, column1 String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;
INSERT INTO db1.table1 (id, column1) VALUES (1, 'abc');
SELECT * FROM db1.table1;
DROP TABLE db1.table1;
DROP DATABASE db1;
Non-admin users
Users should have the privileges necessary, and not all be admin users. The rest of this document provides example scenarios and the roles required.
Preparation
Create these tables and users to be used in the examples.
Creating a sample database, table, and rows
Create a test database
CREATE DATABASE db1;
Create a table
CREATE TABLE db1.table1 (
id UInt64,
column1 String,
column2 String
)
ENGINE MergeTree
ORDER BY id;
Populate the table with sample rows
INSERT INTO db1.table1
(id, column1, column2)
VALUES
(1, 'A', 'abc'),
(2, 'A', 'def'),
(3, 'B', 'abc'),
(4, 'B', 'def');
Verify the table:
SELECT *
FROM db1.table1
Query id: 475015cc-6f51-4b20-bda2-3c9c41404e49
┌─id─┬─column1─┬─column2─┐
│ 1 │ A │ abc │
│ 2 │ A │ def │
│ 3 │ B │ abc │
│ 4 │ B │ def │
└────┴─────────┴─────────┘
Create a regular user that will be used to demonstrate restrict access to certain columns:
CREATE USER column_user IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
Create a regular user that will be used to demonstrate restricting access to rows with certain values:
CREATE USER row_user IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
Creating roles
With this set of examples:
- roles for different privileges, such as columns and rows will be created
- privileges will be granted to the roles
- users will be assigned to each role
Roles are used to define groups of users for certain privileges instead of managing each user separately.
Create a role to restrict users of this role to only see
column1in database
db1and
table1:
CREATE ROLE column1_users;
Set privileges to allow view on
column1
GRANT SELECT(id, column1) ON db1.table1 TO column1_users;
Add the
column_useruser to the
column1_usersrole
GRANT column1_users TO column_user;
Create a role to restrict users of this role to only see selected rows, in this case, only rows containing
Ain
column1
CREATE ROLE A_rows_users;
Add the
row_userto the
A_rows_usersrole
GRANT A_rows_users TO row_user;
Create a policy to allow view on only where
column1has the values of
A
CREATE ROW POLICY A_row_filter ON db1.table1 FOR SELECT USING column1 = 'A' TO A_rows_users;
Set privileges to the database and table
GRANT SELECT(id, column1, column2) ON db1.table1 TO A_rows_users;
grant explicit permissions for other roles to still have access to all rows
CREATE ROW POLICY allow_other_users_filter ON db1.table1 FOR SELECT USING 1 TO clickhouse_admin, column1_users;
When attaching a policy to a table, the system will apply that policy, and only those users and roles defined will be able to do operations on the table, all others will be denied any operations. In order to not have the restrictive row policy applied to other users, another policy must be defined to allow other users and roles to have regular or other types of access.
Verification
Testing role privileges with column restricted user
Log into the clickhouse client using the
clickhouse_adminuser
clickhouse-client --user clickhouse_admin --password password
Verify access to database, table and all rows with the admin user.
SELECT *
FROM db1.table1
Query id: f5e906ea-10c6-45b0-b649-36334902d31d
┌─id─┬─column1─┬─column2─┐
│ 1 │ A │ abc │
│ 2 │ A │ def │
│ 3 │ B │ abc │
│ 4 │ B │ def │
└────┴─────────┴─────────┘
Log into the ClickHouse client using the
column_useruser
clickhouse-client --user column_user --password password
Test
SELECTusing all columns
SELECT *
FROM db1.table1
Query id: 5576f4eb-7450-435c-a2d6-d6b49b7c4a23
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.
Received exception from server (version 22.3.2):
Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: column_user: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant SELECT(id, column1, column2) ON db1.table1. (ACCESS_DENIED)
Access is denied since all columns were specified and the user only has access to
idand
column1
Verify
SELECTquery with only columns specified and allowed:
SELECT
id,
column1
FROM db1.table1
Query id: cef9a083-d5ce-42ff-9678-f08dc60d4bb9
┌─id─┬─column1─┐
│ 1 │ A │
│ 2 │ A │
│ 3 │ B │
│ 4 │ B │
└────┴─────────┘
Testing role privileges with row restricted user
Log into the ClickHouse client using
row_user
clickhouse-client --user row_user --password password
View rows available
SELECT *
FROM db1.table1
Query id: a79a113c-1eca-4c3f-be6e-d034f9a220fb
┌─id─┬─column1─┬─column2─┐
│ 1 │ A │ abc │
│ 2 │ A │ def │
└────┴─────────┴─────────┘
Verify that only the above two rows are returned, rows with the value
Bin
column1should be excluded.
Modifying Users and Roles
Users can be assigned multiple roles for a combination of privileges needed. When using multiple roles, the system will combine the roles to determine privileges, the net effect will be that the role permissions will be cumulative.
For example, if one
role1 allows for only select on
column1 and
role2 allows for select on
column1 and
column2 then the user will have access to both columns.
Using the admin account, create new user to restrict by both row and column with default roles
CREATE USER row_and_column_user IDENTIFIED BY 'password' DEFAULT ROLE A_rows_users;
Remove prior privileges for
A_rows_usersrole
REVOKE SELECT(id, column1, column2) ON db1.table1 FROM A_rows_users;
Allow
A_row_usersrole to only select from
column1
GRANT SELECT(id, column1) ON db1.table1 TO A_rows_users;
Log into the ClickHouse client using
row_and_column_user
clickhouse-client --user row_and_column_user --password password;
Test with all columns:
SELECT *
FROM db1.table1
Query id: 8cdf0ff5-e711-4cbe-bd28-3c02e52e8bc4
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.005 sec.
Received exception from server (version 22.3.2):
Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: row_and_column_user: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant SELECT(id, column1, column2) ON db1.table1. (ACCESS_DENIED)
Test with limited allowed columns:
SELECT
id,
column1
FROM db1.table1
Query id: 5e30b490-507a-49e9-9778-8159799a6ed0
┌─id─┬─column1─┐
│ 1 │ A │
│ 2 │ A │
└────┴─────────┘
Troubleshooting
There are occasions when privileges intersect or combine to produce unexpected results, the following commands can be used to narrow the issue using an admin account
Listing the grants and roles for a user
SHOW GRANTS FOR row_and_column_user
Query id: 6a73a3fe-2659-4aca-95c5-d012c138097b
┌─GRANTS FOR row_and_column_user───────────────────────────┐
│ GRANT A_rows_users, column1_users TO row_and_column_user │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
List roles in ClickHouse
SHOW ROLES
Query id: 1e21440a-18d9-4e75-8f0e-66ec9b36470a
┌─name────────────┐
│ A_rows_users │
│ column1_users │
└─────────────────┘
Display the policies
SHOW ROW POLICIES
Query id: f2c636e9-f955-4d79-8e80-af40ea227ebc
┌─name───────────────────────────────────┐
│ A_row_filter ON db1.table1 │
│ allow_other_users_filter ON db1.table1 │
└────────────────────────────────────────┘
View how a policy was defined and current privileges
SHOW CREATE ROW POLICY A_row_filter ON db1.table1
Query id: 0d3b5846-95c7-4e62-9cdd-91d82b14b80b
┌─CREATE ROW POLICY A_row_filter ON db1.table1────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ CREATE ROW POLICY A_row_filter ON db1.table1 FOR SELECT USING column1 = 'A' TO A_rows_users │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Example commands to manage roles, policies, and users
The following commands can be used to:
- delete privileges
- delete policies
- unassign users from roles
- delete users and roles
Run these commands as an admin user or the
default user
Remove privilege from a role
REVOKE SELECT(column1, id) ON db1.table1 FROM A_rows_users;
Delete a policy
DROP ROW POLICY A_row_filter ON db1.table1;
Unassign a user from a role
REVOKE A_rows_users FROM row_user;
Delete a role
DROP ROLE A_rows_users;
Delete a user
DROP USER row_user;
Summary
This article demonstrated the basics of creating SQL users and roles and provided steps to set and modify privileges for users and roles. For more detailed information on each please refer to our user guides and reference documentation.