Cloud Support
ClickHouse provides Support Services for our ClickHouse Cloud users and customers. Our objective is a Support Services team that represents the ClickHouse product – unparalleled performance, ease of use, and exceptionally fast, high-quality results. For details, visit our Support Services page.
Login to the Cloud console and select Help -> Support from the menu options to open a new support case and view the status of your submitted cases.
note
Please note that only Subscription Customers have a Service Level Agreement on Support Incidents. if you are not currently a ClickHouse Cloud user – while we will try to answer your question, we’d encourage you to go instead to one of our Community resources: