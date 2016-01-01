Skip to main content
Inviting New Users

Administrators can invite others to organization, assigning them the Developer, Admin or Billing Admin role.

Note

Admins and developers are different than database users. To create database users and roles, please use the SQL console. To learn more, visit our docs on Users and Roles.

To invite a user, select the organization and click Users and roles:

ClickHouse Cloud sign in page

Select Invite members, and enter the email address of up to 3 new users at once, selecting the role for each.

ClickHouse Cloud sign in page

Click Send invites. Users will receive an email from which they can join the organization.