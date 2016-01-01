ClickHouse Cloud Architecture
Storage backed by object store
- Virtually unlimited storage
- No need to manually shard data
- Significantly lower price point for storing data, especially data that is accessed less frequently
Compute
- Automatic scaling and idling: No need to size up front, and no need to over-provision for peak use
- Automatic idling and resume: No need to have unused compute running while no one is using it
- Secure and HA by default
Administration
- Setup, monitoring, backups, and billing are performed for you.
- Cost controls are enabled by default, and can be adjusted by you through the Cloud console.