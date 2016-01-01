Skip to main content

ClickHouse Cloud Architecture

Storage backed by object store

  • Virtually unlimited storage
  • No need to manually shard data
  • Significantly lower price point for storing data, especially data that is accessed less frequently

Compute

  • Automatic scaling and idling: No need to size up front, and no need to over-provision for peak use
  • Automatic idling and resume: No need to have unused compute running while no one is using it
  • Secure and HA by default

Administration

  • Setup, monitoring, backups, and billing are performed for you.
  • Cost controls are enabled by default, and can be adjusted by you through the Cloud console.