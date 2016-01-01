ClickHouse Cloud
ClickHouse Cloud is now in Beta status. Experience more by starting your free trial.
ClickHouse Cloud benefits:
- Fast time to value: Start building instantly without having to size and scale your cluster.
- Seamless scaling: Automatic scaling adjusts to variable workloads so you don't have to over-provision for peak usage.
- Serverless operations: Sit back while we take care of sizing, scaling, security, reliability, and upgrades.
- Transparent pricing: Pay only for what you use, with resource reservations and scaling controls.
- Total cost of ownership: Best price / performance ratio and low administrative overhead.
- Broad ecosystem: Bring your favorite data connectors, visualization tools, SQL and language clients with you.