Data Transfer

ClickHouse Cloud meters data transferred ingress and egress. This includes any data in and out of ClickHouse Cloud as well as any intra-region and cross-region data transfer. This usage is tracked at the service level. Based on this usage, customers incur data transfer charges that are then added to their monthly bill.

ClickHouse Cloud charges for:

Data egress from ClickHouse Cloud to the public Internet, including to other regions of other cloud providers.

Data egress to another region in the same cloud provider.

There are no charges for intra-region data transfer or Private Link/Private Service Connect use and data transfer. However, we reserve the right to implement additional data transfer pricing dimensions if we see usage patterns that impact our ability to charge users appropriately.

Data transfer charges vary by Cloud Service Provider (CSP) and region. Public internet egress pricing is based only on the origin region. Inter-region (or cross-region) pricing depends on both the origin and destination regions.

The tables below shows how data transfer charges for egress vary across public internet or cross-region by cloud provider and region.

Note ClickHouse Cloud meters inter-region usage in terms of tiers, Tier 1 through Tier 4, depending on the origin and destination regions. The table below shows the tier for each combination of inter-region data transfer. In the Billing usage screen on ClickHouse Cloud you will see data transfer usage broken out by tiers.

AWS

Cloud Provider Region Public Internet Egress Same region Cross-region

(all Tier 1) AWS ap-northeast-1 $0.1440 $0.0000 $0.1152 AWS ap-south-1 $0.1384 $0.0000 $0.1104 AWS ap-southeast-1 $0.1512 $0.0000 $0.1152 AWS ap-southeast-2 $0.1440 $0.0000 $0.1248 AWS eu-central-1 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312 AWS eu-west-1 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312 AWS eu-west-2 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312 AWS us-east-1 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312 AWS us-east-2 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312 AWS us-west-2 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312

∗ ^* ∗Data transfer charges are in $ per GB of data transferred

GCP

Cloud Provider Origin Region Public Internet Egress Destination region Same region North America Europe Asia, Oceania Middle East, South America, Africa GCP us-central1 $0.1140 $0.0000 $0.0360 (Tier 1) $0.0720 (Tier 2) $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1620 (Tier 4) GCP us-east1 $0.1140 $0.0000 $0.0360 (Tier 1) $0.0720 (Tier 2) $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1620 (Tier 4) GCP europe-west4 $0.1140 $0.0000 $0.0720 (Tier 2) $0.0360 (Tier 1) $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1620 (Tier 4) GCP asia-southeast1 $0.1440 $0.0000 $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1620 (Tier 4)

∗ ^* ∗Data transfer charges are in $ per GB of data transferred

Azure

Cloud Provider Origin Region Public Internet Egress Destination region Same region North America Europe Asia, Oceania Middle East, South America, Africa Azure eastus2 $0.1020 $0.0000 $0.0300 (Tier 1) $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0660 (Tier 2) Azure westus3 $0.1020 $0.0000 $0.0300 (Tier 1) $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0660 (Tier 2) Azure germanywestcentral $0.1020 $0.0000 $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0300 (Tier 1) $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0660 (Tier 2)