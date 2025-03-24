New Pricing Dimensions

The following dimensions have been added to the new ClickHouse Cloud pricing.

Note Data transfer and ClickPipes pricing will not apply to legacy plans, i.e. Development, Production, and Dedicated, until 24 March 2025.

Users will pay for data transfer along two dimensions — public internet egress and inter-region egress. There are no charges for intra-region data transfer or Private Link/Private Service Connect use and data transfer. However, we reserve the right to implement additional data transfer pricing dimensions if we see usage patterns that impact our ability to charge users appropriately.

Data transfer pricing will vary by Cloud Service Provider (CSP) and region.

Data transfer pricing will not vary between organizational tiers.

Public egress pricing is based only on the origin region. Inter-region (or cross-region) pricing depends on both the origin and destination regions.

The table below shows how data transfer charges for egress vary across public internet or cross-region by cloud provider and region.

AWS

Cloud Provider Region Public Internet Egress Same region Cross-region

(all Tier 1) AWS ap-northeast-1 $0.1440 $0.0000 $0.1152 AWS ap-south-1 $0.1384 $0.0000 $0.1104 AWS ap-southeast-1 $0.1512 $0.0000 $0.1152 AWS ap-southeast-2 $0.1440 $0.0000 $0.1248 AWS eu-central-1 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312 AWS eu-west-1 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312 AWS eu-west-2 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312 AWS us-east-1 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312 AWS us-east-2 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312 AWS us-west-2 $0.1152 $0.0000 $0.0312

GCP

Cloud Provider Origin Region Public Internet Egress Destination region Same region North America Europe Asia, Oceania Middle East, South America, Africa GCP us-central1 $0.1140 $0.0000 $0.0360 (Tier 1) $0.0720 (Tier 2) $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1620 (Tier 4) GCP us-east1 $0.1140 $0.0000 $0.0360 (Tier 1) $0.0720 (Tier 2) $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1620 (Tier 4) GCP europe-west4 $0.1140 $0.0000 $0.0720 (Tier 2) $0.0360 (Tier 1) $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1620 (Tier 4) GCP asia-southeast1 $0.1440 $0.0000 $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1200 (Tier 3) $0.1620 (Tier 4)

Azure

Cloud Provider Origin Region Public Internet Egress Destination region Same region North America Europe Asia, Oceania Middle East, South America, Africa Azure eastus2 $0.1020 $0.0000 $0.0300 (Tier 1) $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0660 (Tier 2) Azure westus3 $0.1020 $0.0000 $0.0300 (Tier 1) $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0660 (Tier 2) Azure germanywestcentral $0.1020 $0.0000 $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0300 (Tier 1) $0.0660 (Tier 2) $0.0660 (Tier 2)

Data transfer prices will not be tiered as usage increases. Note that the pricing varies by region and cloud service provider.

To offer a reliable, large-scale, data ingestion service we decided to initially launch ClickPipes for free. The idea was to gather feedback, refine features, and ensure it meets user needs. As the platform has grown and effectively stood the test of time by moving trillions of rows, introducing a pricing model allows us to continue improving the service, maintaining the infrastructure, and providing dedicated support and new connectors.

It consists of two dimensions:

Compute : Price per unit per hour. Compute represents the cost of running the ClickPipes replicas, whether they actively ingest data or not. It applies to all ClickPipes types.

: Price per unit per hour. Compute represents the cost of running the ClickPipes replicas, whether they actively ingest data or not. It applies to all ClickPipes types. Ingested data: per GB pricing. The ingested data rate applies to all streaming ClickPipes (Kafka, Confluent, Amazon MSK, Amazon Kinesis, Redpanda, WarpStream, and Azure Event Hubs) for the data transferred via the replica pods.

Compute: $0.20 per unit per hour

per unit per hour Ingested data: $0.04 per GB

For example, ingesting 1 TB of data over 24 hours using the Kafka connector using a single replica (0.5 compute unit) will cost:

0.5 x 0.20 x 24 + 0.04 x 1000 = $42.4

For object storage connectors (S3 and GCS), only the ClickPipes compute cost is incurred since the ClickPipes pod is not processing data but only orchestrating the transfer, which is operated by the underlying ClickHouse service:

0.5 x 0.20 x 24 = $2.4

The new pricing model will take effect for all organizations created after January 27th, 2025.

Existing users that have not migrated to the new plan will have a 8 week grace period during which the ClickPipes service will continue to be offered for free. Billing will automatically start for ClickPipes for existing users on March 24th, 2025.