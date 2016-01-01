Backup Policy
What is the backup policy, and what backups, if any, are included?
In Basic, Scale, and Enterprise tiers backups are metered and billed separately from storage. All services will default to one backup with ability to configure more, starting with the Scale tier, via the Settings tab of the Cloud Console.
What happens to current configurations that users have set up separate from default backups?
Customer specific backup configurations will carry over. Users can change these as they see fit in the new tiers.
Are backups charged differently across tiers?
The cost of backups is the same across all tiers.