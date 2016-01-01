Skip to main content
ClickHouse Cloud Tiers

There are several tiers available in ClickHouse Cloud. Tiers are assigned at any organizational level. Services within an organization therefore belong to the same tier. This page discusses which tiers are right for your specific use case.

Summary of cloud tiers:

BasicScale (Recommended)Enterprise
Service Features
Number of services✓ Unlimited✓ Unlimited✓ Unlimited
Storage✓ Maximum of 1 TB / Service✓ Unlimited✓ Unlimited
Memory✓ 8-12 GiB total memory✓ Configurable✓ Configurable
Availability✓ 1 zone✓ 2+ zones✓ 2+ zones
Backups✓ 1 backup every 24h, retained for 1 day✓ Configurable✓ Configurable
Vertical scaling✓ Automatic Scaling✓ Automatic for standard profiles, manual for custom profiles
Horizontal scaling✓ Manual Scaling✓ Manual Scaling
ClickPipes
Early upgrades
Compute-compute separation
Export backups to your own cloud account
Scheduled upgrades
Custom hardware profiles
Security
SAML/SSO
MFA
SOC 2 Type II
ISO 27001
Private Networking
S3 role based access
Transparent data encryption (CMEK for TDE)
HIPAA

Basic

  • Cost-effective option that supports single-replica deployments.
  • Ideal for departmental use cases with smaller data volumes that do not have hard reliability guarantees.
Note

Services in the basic tier are meant to be fixed in size and do not allow scaling, both automatic and manual. Users can upgrade to the Scale or Enterprise tier to scale their services.

Scale

Designed for workloads requiring enhanced SLAs (2+ replica deployments), scalability, and advanced security.

Enterprise

Caters to large-scale, mission critical deployments that have stringent security and compliance needs.

  • Everything in Scale, plus
  • Flexible scaling: standard profiles (1:4 vCPU:memory ratio), as well as HighMemory (1:8 ratio) and HighCPU (1:2 ratio) custom profiles.
  • Provides the highest levels of performance and reliability guarantees.
  • Supports enterprise-grade security:
    • Single Sign On (SSO)
    • Enhanced Encryption: For AWS and GCP services. Services are encrypted by our key by default and can be rotated to their key to enable Customer Managed Encryption Keys (CMEK).
  • Allows Scheduled upgrades: Users can select the day of the week/time window for upgrades, both database and cloud releases.
  • Offers HIPAA Compliance.
  • Exports Backups to the user's account.
Note

Single replica services across all three tiers are meant to be fixed in size (8 GiB, 12 GiB)

Upgrading to a different tier

You can always upgrade from Basic to Scale or from Scale to Enterprise.

Note

Downgrading of tiers is not possible.

If you have any questions about service types, please see the pricing page or contact [email protected].