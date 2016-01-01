ClickHouse Cloud Tiers

There are several tiers available in ClickHouse Cloud. Tiers are assigned at any organizational level. Services within an organization therefore belong to the same tier. This page discusses which tiers are right for your specific use case.

Summary of cloud tiers:

Basic Scale (Recommended) Enterprise Service Features Number of services ✓ Unlimited ✓ Unlimited ✓ Unlimited Storage ✓ Maximum of 1 TB / Service ✓ Unlimited ✓ Unlimited Memory ✓ 8-12 GiB total memory ✓ Configurable ✓ Configurable Availability ✓ 1 zone ✓ 2+ zones ✓ 2+ zones Backups ✓ 1 backup every 24h, retained for 1 day ✓ Configurable ✓ Configurable Vertical scaling ✓ Automatic Scaling ✓ Automatic for standard profiles, manual for custom profiles Horizontal scaling ✓ Manual Scaling ✓ Manual Scaling ClickPipes ✓ ✓ ✓ Early upgrades ✓ ✓ Compute-compute separation ✓ ✓ Export backups to your own cloud account ✓ Scheduled upgrades ✓ Custom hardware profiles ✓ Security SAML/SSO ✓ MFA ✓ ✓ ✓ SOC 2 Type II ✓ ✓ ✓ ISO 27001 ✓ ✓ ✓ Private Networking ✓ ✓ S3 role based access ✓ ✓ Transparent data encryption (CMEK for TDE) ✓ HIPAA ✓

Cost-effective option that supports single-replica deployments.

Ideal for departmental use cases with smaller data volumes that do not have hard reliability guarantees.

Note Services in the basic tier are meant to be fixed in size and do not allow scaling, both automatic and manual. Users can upgrade to the Scale or Enterprise tier to scale their services.

Designed for workloads requiring enhanced SLAs (2+ replica deployments), scalability, and advanced security.

Caters to large-scale, mission critical deployments that have stringent security and compliance needs.

Everything in Scale, plus

Flexible scaling: standard profiles ( 1:4 vCPU:memory ratio ), as well as HighMemory (1:8 ratio) and HighCPU (1:2 ratio) custom profiles.

), as well as and custom profiles. Provides the highest levels of performance and reliability guarantees.

Supports enterprise-grade security: Single Sign On (SSO) Enhanced Encryption: For AWS and GCP services. Services are encrypted by our key by default and can be rotated to their key to enable Customer Managed Encryption Keys (CMEK).

Allows Scheduled upgrades: Users can select the day of the week/time window for upgrades, both database and cloud releases.

Offers HIPAA Compliance.

Exports Backups to the user's account.

Note Single replica services across all three tiers are meant to be fixed in size ( 8 GiB , 12 GiB )

You can always upgrade from Basic to Scale or from Scale to Enterprise.

Note Downgrading of tiers is not possible.

If you have any questions about service types, please see the pricing page or contact [email protected].