Account Close & Deletion

Our goal is to help you be successful in your project. If you have questions that are not answered on this site or need help evaluating a unique use case, please contact us at [email protected].

We know there are circumstances that sometimes necessitate account closure. This guide will help you through the process.

Customers may log back into closed accounts to view usage, billing and account-level activity logs. This enables you to easily access details that are useful for a variety of purposes, from documenting use cases to downloading invoices at the end of the year for tax purposes. You will also continue receiving product updates so that you know if a feature you may have been waiting for is now available. Additionally, closed accounts may be reopened at any time to start new services.

Customers requesting personal data deletion should be aware this is an irreversible process. The account and related information will no longer be available. You will not receive product updates and may not reopen the account. This will not affect any newsletter subscriptions.

Newsletter subscribers can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email without closing their account or deleting their information.

Before requesting account closure, please take the following steps to prepare the account.

Export any data from your service that you need to keep. Stop and delete your services. This will keep additional charges from accruing on your account. Remove all users except the admin that will request closure. This will help you ensure no new services are created while the process completes. Review the 'Usage' and 'Billing' tabs in the control panel to verify all charges have been paid. We are not able to close accounts with unpaid balances.

We are required to authenticate requests for both closure and deletion. To ensure your request can be processed quickly, please follow the steps outlined below.

Sign into your clickhouse.cloud account. Click the Help button (question mark in the upper right corner of the screen). Under 'Support' click 'Create case.' In the 'Create new case' screen, enter the following:

Priority: Severity 3

Subject: Please close my ClickHouse account

Description: We would appreciate it if you would share a brief note about why you are cancelling.



Click 'Create new case' We will close your account and send a confirmation email to let you know when it is complete.

Please note, only account administrators may request personal data deletion from ClickHouse. If you are not an account administrator, please contact your ClickHouse account administrator to request to be removed from the account.

To request data deletion, follow the steps in 'Request Account Closure' above. When entering the case information, change the subject to 'Please close my ClickHouse account and delete my personal data.'

We will complete personal data deletion requests within 30 days.