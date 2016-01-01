Billing

For pricing information see the ClickHouse Cloud Pricing page. To understand what can affect your bill, and ways that you can manage your spend, keep reading.

Note Prices reflect AWS us-east-1 pricing.

Best for: Starter projects & staging

Development service

16 GiB RAM, 2 vCPU

1 TB Data

10% active 50% active Always on Compute $16 $79 $158 Storage $35 $35 $35 Total $51 $114 $193

Note Consumption can be even lower if less than 1TB disk is used

Production Service

Active workload ~25% time

Idling on with default settings

Auto-scaling maximum set to prevent runaway bills

Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Compute 24 GiB RAM, 6 vCPU

$125 192 GiB RAM, 48 vCPU

$1000 720 GiB RAM, 180 vCPU

$3750 Storage 1 TB Data

$47 5 TB Data

$235 10 TB Data

$470 Total $172 $1,235 $4,220

Best for: Latency-sensitive applications

Production Service

Active workload ~100% time

Auto-scaling minimum set to reserve capacity

Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Compute 24 GiB RAM, 6 vCPU

$503 96 GiB RAM, 24 vCPU

$2,012 360 GiB RAM, 90 vCPU

$7,545 Storage 1 TB Data

$47 4 TB Data

$188 8 TB Data

$376 Total $550 $2,200 $7,921

For help with further estimation, please contact support if you are already a ClickHouse Cloud user, or [email protected] otherwise.

Note Prices reflect GCP us-central-1 pricing.

Best for: Starter projects & staging

Development service

16 GiB RAM, 2 vCPU

1 TB Data

10% active 50% active Always on Compute $15 $74 $147 Storage $31 $31 $31 Total $46 $105 $178

Note Consumption can be even lower if less than 1TB disk is used

Production Service

Active workload ~25% time

Idling on with default settings

Auto-scaling maximum set to prevent runaway bills

Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Compute 24 GiB RAM, 6 vCPU

$105 192 GiB RAM, 48 vCPU

$843 720 GiB RAM, 180 vCPU

$3162 Storage 1 TB Data

$41 5 TB Data

$205 10 TB Data

$410 Total $146 $1,048 $3,572

Best for: Latency-sensitive applications

Production Service

Active workload ~100% time

Auto-scaling minimum set to reserve capacity

Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Compute 24 GiB RAM, 6 vCPU

$422 96 GiB RAM, 24 vCPU

$1,686 360 GiB RAM, 90 vCPU

$6,342 Storage 1 TB Data

$41 4 TB Data

$164 8 TB Data

$328 Total $463 $1,850 $6,652

For help with further estimation, please contact support if you are already a ClickHouse Cloud user, or [email protected] otherwise.

ClickHouse Cloud meters compute on a per-minute basis, in 8G RAM increments.

ClickHouse Cloud uses cloud object storage and is metered on the compressed size of data stored in ClickHouse tables.

ClickHouse Cloud offers two free backups for production services, and one free backup for development services. Backups do not count toward storage.

Compression can vary quite a bit by dataset. It is dependent on how compressible the data is in the first place (number of high vs. low cardinality fields), and how the user sets up the schema (using optional codecs or not, for instance). It can be on the order of 10x for common types of analytical data, but it can be significantly lower or higher as well. See the optimizing documentation for guidance and this Uber blog for a detailed logging use case example. The only practical way to know exactly is to ingest your dataset into ClickHouse and compare the size of the dataset with the size stored in ClickHouse.

You can use the query SELECT formatReadableSize(total_bytes) FROM system.tables WHERE name = <your table name> .

The ClickHouse query log captures key metrics that can be used to estimate the cost of running a workload in ClickHouse Cloud. For details on migrating from self-managed to ClickHouse Cloud please refer to the migration documentation, and contact ClickHouse Cloud support if you have further questions.

ClickHouse Cloud supports the following billing options:

Self-service monthly (in USD, via credit card)

Direct-sales annual / multi-year (through pre-paid "ClickHouse Credits", in USD, with additional payment options)

Billing follows a monthly billing cycle and the start date is tracked as the date when the ClickHouse Cloud organization was created.

Trial and Annual Commit customers will be notified with automated emails when the consumption hits certain thresholds-50%, 75%, and 90%, so that users can take action.

ClickHouse Cloud allows users to set a maximum auto-scaling limit on their compute via Advanced scaling control, a significant cost factor for analytical workloads.

The Advanced scaling control lets you set memory limits with an option to control the behavior of pausing/idling during inactivity.

The Advanced scaling control lets you control the behavior of pausing/idling during inactivity. Adjusting memory allocation is not supported for Developer services

Note that the default setting pauses the service after a period of inactivity

A consolidated invoice is generated for all services in a given organization for a billing period.

When a user converts from trial to paid before the 30-day trial period ends, but with credits remaining from the trial credit allowance, we continue to draw down from the trial credits during the initial 30-day trial period, and then charge the credit card.

ClickHouse Cloud console includes a Usage display that gives detailed information about usage per service on compute and storage. This can be used to understand the cost breakdown by metered units.

All marketplace subscriptions will be billed and invoiced by AWS. You can download the invoice from the AWS Billing Dashboard.

AWS Marketplace billing follows the calendar month cycle e.g., for usage between dates 01-Dec-2022 and 01-Jan-2023, an invoice will be generated between 3-Jan and 5-Jan-2023

ClickHouse Cloud usage statements follow a different billing cycle where usage is metered and reported over 30 days starting from the day of sign up

The usage and invoice dates will differ if these dates are not the same. Since usage statements track usage by day for a given service, users can rely on statements to see the breakdown of costs.

ClickHouse Cloud prepaid credits (whether direct through ClickHouse, or via a cloud provider's marketplace) can only be leveraged for the terms of the contract. This means they can be applied on the acceptance date, or a future date, and not for any prior periods. Any overages not covered by prepaid credits must be covered by a credit card payment, or marketplace monthly billing.

There is no difference in pricing between marketplace billing and signing up directly with ClickHouse. In either case, your usage of ClickHouse Cloud is tracked in terms of ClickHouse Cloud Credits (CHCs), which are metered in the same way and billed accordingly.