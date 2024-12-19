UsageCost

This is an experimental feature. Please contact support to enable it.

Returns a grand total and a list of daily, per-entity organization usage cost records for the organization in the queried time period (maximum 31 days). All days in both the request and the response are evaluated based on the UTC timezone.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/usageCost

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the requested organization. from_date date-time Start date for the report, e.g. 2024-12-19. to_date date-time End date (inclusive) for the report, e.g. 2024-12-20. This date cannot be more than 30 days after from_date (for a maximum queried period of 31 days).

Name Type Description grandTotalCHC number Grand total cost of usage in ClickHouse Credits (CHCs). costs