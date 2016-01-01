Skip to main content

Services

List of organization services

Returns a list of all services in the organization.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the requested organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringTier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
minTotalMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "id": "uuid",
  "name": "string",
  "provider": "string",
  "region": "string",
  "state": "string",
  "endpoints": "Array",
  "tier": "string",
  "minTotalMemoryGb": 0,
  "maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,
  "idleScaling": "boolean",
  "idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,
  "ipAccessList": "Array",
  "createdAt": "date-time"
}

Create new service

Creates a new service in the organization, and returns the current service state and a password to access the service. The service is started asynchronously.

MethodPath
POST/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization that will own the service.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
namestringName of the service.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
tierstringTier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
minTotalMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
backupIdstringOptional backup ID used as an initial state for the new service. When used the region and the tier of the new instance must be the same as the values of the original instance.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
service
passwordstringPassword for the newly created service.

Sample response

{
  "password": "string"
}

Get service details

Returns a service that belongs to the organization

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization that owns the service.
Service IDuuidID of the requested service.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringTier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
minTotalMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "id": "uuid",
  "name": "string",
  "provider": "string",
  "region": "string",
  "state": "string",
  "endpoints": "Array",
  "tier": "string",
  "minTotalMemoryGb": 0,
  "maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,
  "idleScaling": "boolean",
  "idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,
  "ipAccessList": "Array",
  "createdAt": "date-time"
}

Update service basic details.

Updates basic service details like service name or IP access list.

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization that owns the service.
Service IDuuidID of the service to update.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
namestringName of the service.
ipAccessList

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringTier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
minTotalMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "id": "uuid",
  "name": "string",
  "provider": "string",
  "region": "string",
  "state": "string",
  "endpoints": "Array",
  "tier": "string",
  "minTotalMemoryGb": 0,
  "maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,
  "idleScaling": "boolean",
  "idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,
  "ipAccessList": "Array",
  "createdAt": "date-time"
}

Delete service.

Deletes the service. The service must be in stopped state and is deleted asynchronously after this method call.

MethodPath
DELETE/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization that owns the service.
Service IDuuidID of the service to delete.

Update service state.

Starts or stop service

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/state

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization that owns the service.
Service IDuuidID of the service to update state.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
commandstringCommand to change the state: 'start', 'stop'.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringTier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
minTotalMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "id": "uuid",
  "name": "string",
  "provider": "string",
  "region": "string",
  "state": "string",
  "endpoints": "Array",
  "tier": "string",
  "minTotalMemoryGb": 0,
  "maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,
  "idleScaling": "boolean",
  "idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,
  "ipAccessList": "Array",
  "createdAt": "date-time"
}

Update service auto scaling settings.

Updates minimum and maximum total memory limits and idle mode scaling behavior for the service. The memory settings are available only for "production" services and must be a multiple of 12 starting from 24GB.

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/scaling

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization that owns the service.
Service IDuuidID of the service to update scaling parameters.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
minTotalMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringTier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
minTotalMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "id": "uuid",
  "name": "string",
  "provider": "string",
  "region": "string",
  "state": "string",
  "endpoints": "Array",
  "tier": "string",
  "minTotalMemoryGb": 0,
  "maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,
  "idleScaling": "boolean",
  "idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,
  "ipAccessList": "Array",
  "createdAt": "date-time"
}

Update service password.

Sets a new password for the service

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/password

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization that owns the service.
Service IDuuidID of the service to update password.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
newPasswordHashstringOptional password hash. Used to avoid password transmission over network. If not provided a new password is generated and is provided in the response. Otherwise this hash is used. Algorithm: sha256sum

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
passwordstringNew service password. Provided only if there was no 'newPasswordHash' in the request

Sample response

{
  "password": "string"
}

List of service backups

Returns a list of all backups for the service.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/backups

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization that owns the backup.
Service IDuuidID of the service the backup was created from.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique backup ID.
statusstringStatus of the backup: 'done', 'error', 'in_progress'.
serviceIdstringName
startedAtdate-timeBackup start timestamp. ISO-8601.
finishedAtdate-timeBackup finish timestamp. ISO-8601. Available only for finished backups

Sample response

{
  "id": "uuid",
  "status": "string",
  "serviceId": "string",
  "startedAt": "date-time",
  "finishedAt": "date-time"
}

Get backup details

Returns a single backup info.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/backups/:backupId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization that owns the backup.
Service IDuuidID of the service the backup was created from.
Service backup IDuuidID of the requested backup.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique backup ID.
statusstringStatus of the backup: 'done', 'error', 'in_progress'.
serviceIdstringName
startedAtdate-timeBackup start timestamp. ISO-8601.
finishedAtdate-timeBackup finish timestamp. ISO-8601. Available only for finished backups

Sample response

{
  "id": "uuid",
  "status": "string",
  "serviceId": "string",
  "startedAt": "date-time",
  "finishedAt": "date-time"
}