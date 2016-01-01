Services

Returns a list of all services in the organization.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/:organizationId/services

Name Type Description Organization ID uuid ID of the requested organization.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. minTotalMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601.

{

"id": "uuid",

"name": "string",

"provider": "string",

"region": "string",

"state": "string",

"endpoints": "Array",

"tier": "string",

"minTotalMemoryGb": 0,

"maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,

"idleScaling": "boolean",

"idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,

"ipAccessList": "Array",

"createdAt": "date-time"

}



Creates a new service in the organization, and returns the current service state and a password to access the service. The service is started asynchronously.

Method Path POST /v1/organizations/:organizationId/services

Name Type Description Organization ID uuid ID of the organization that will own the service.

Name Type Description name string Name of the service. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. tier string Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service minTotalMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. backupId string Optional backup ID used as an initial state for the new service. When used the region and the tier of the new instance must be the same as the values of the original instance.

Name Type Description service password string Password for the newly created service.

{

"password": "string"

}



Returns a service that belongs to the organization

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId

Name Type Description Organization ID uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. Service ID uuid ID of the requested service.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. minTotalMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601.

{

"id": "uuid",

"name": "string",

"provider": "string",

"region": "string",

"state": "string",

"endpoints": "Array",

"tier": "string",

"minTotalMemoryGb": 0,

"maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,

"idleScaling": "boolean",

"idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,

"ipAccessList": "Array",

"createdAt": "date-time"

}



Updates basic service details like service name or IP access list.

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId

Name Type Description Organization ID uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. Service ID uuid ID of the service to update.

Name Type Description name string Name of the service. ipAccessList

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. minTotalMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601.

{

"id": "uuid",

"name": "string",

"provider": "string",

"region": "string",

"state": "string",

"endpoints": "Array",

"tier": "string",

"minTotalMemoryGb": 0,

"maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,

"idleScaling": "boolean",

"idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,

"ipAccessList": "Array",

"createdAt": "date-time"

}



Deletes the service. The service must be in stopped state and is deleted asynchronously after this method call.

Method Path DELETE /v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId

Name Type Description Organization ID uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. Service ID uuid ID of the service to delete.

Starts or stop service

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/state

Name Type Description Organization ID uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. Service ID uuid ID of the service to update state.

Name Type Description command string Command to change the state: 'start', 'stop'.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. minTotalMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601.

{

"id": "uuid",

"name": "string",

"provider": "string",

"region": "string",

"state": "string",

"endpoints": "Array",

"tier": "string",

"minTotalMemoryGb": 0,

"maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,

"idleScaling": "boolean",

"idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,

"ipAccessList": "Array",

"createdAt": "date-time"

}



Updates minimum and maximum total memory limits and idle mode scaling behavior for the service. The memory settings are available only for "production" services and must be a multiple of 12 starting from 24GB.

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/scaling

Name Type Description Organization ID uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. Service ID uuid ID of the service to update scaling parameters.

Name Type Description minTotalMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. minTotalMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601.

{

"id": "uuid",

"name": "string",

"provider": "string",

"region": "string",

"state": "string",

"endpoints": "Array",

"tier": "string",

"minTotalMemoryGb": 0,

"maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,

"idleScaling": "boolean",

"idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,

"ipAccessList": "Array",

"createdAt": "date-time"

}



Sets a new password for the service

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/password

Name Type Description Organization ID uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. Service ID uuid ID of the service to update password.

Name Type Description newPasswordHash string Optional password hash. Used to avoid password transmission over network. If not provided a new password is generated and is provided in the response. Otherwise this hash is used. Algorithm: sha256sum

Name Type Description password string New service password. Provided only if there was no 'newPasswordHash' in the request

{

"password": "string"

}



Returns a list of all backups for the service.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/backups

Name Type Description Organization ID uuid ID of the organization that owns the backup. Service ID uuid ID of the service the backup was created from.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique backup ID. status string Status of the backup: 'done', 'error', 'in_progress'. serviceId string Name startedAt date-time Backup start timestamp. ISO-8601. finishedAt date-time Backup finish timestamp. ISO-8601. Available only for finished backups

{

"id": "uuid",

"status": "string",

"serviceId": "string",

"startedAt": "date-time",

"finishedAt": "date-time"

}



Returns a single backup info.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/backups/:backupId

Name Type Description Organization ID uuid ID of the organization that owns the backup. Service ID uuid ID of the service the backup was created from. Service backup ID uuid ID of the requested backup.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique backup ID. status string Status of the backup: 'done', 'error', 'in_progress'. serviceId string Name startedAt date-time Backup start timestamp. ISO-8601. finishedAt date-time Backup finish timestamp. ISO-8601. Available only for finished backups