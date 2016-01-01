Services
List of organization services
Returns a list of all services in the organization.
|Method
|Path
|GET
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique service ID.
|name
|string
|Name of the service.
|provider
|string
|Cloud provider
|region
|string
|Service region.
|state
|string
|Current state of the service.
|endpoints
|array
|List of all service endpoints.
|tier
|string
|Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
|minTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
|maxTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
|idleScaling
|boolean
|When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
|idleTimeoutMinutes
|number
|Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
|ipAccessList
|array
|List of IP addresses allowed to access the service
|createdAt
|date-time
|Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
Sample response
{
"id": "uuid",
"name": "string",
"provider": "string",
"region": "string",
"state": "string",
"endpoints": "Array",
"tier": "string",
"minTotalMemoryGb": 0,
"maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,
"idleScaling": "boolean",
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,
"ipAccessList": "Array",
"createdAt": "date-time"
}
Create new service
Creates a new service in the organization, and returns the current service state and a password to access the service. The service is started asynchronously.
|Method
|Path
|POST
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization that will own the service.
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|Name of the service.
|provider
|string
|Cloud provider
|region
|string
|Service region.
|tier
|string
|Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
|ipAccessList
|array
|List of IP addresses allowed to access the service
|minTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
|maxTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
|idleScaling
|boolean
|When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
|idleTimeoutMinutes
|number
|Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
|backupId
|string
|Optional backup ID used as an initial state for the new service. When used the region and the tier of the new instance must be the same as the values of the original instance.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|service
|password
|string
|Password for the newly created service.
Sample response
{
"password": "string"
}
Get service details
Returns a service that belongs to the organization
|Method
|Path
|GET
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization that owns the service.
|Service ID
|uuid
|ID of the requested service.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique service ID.
|name
|string
|Name of the service.
|provider
|string
|Cloud provider
|region
|string
|Service region.
|state
|string
|Current state of the service.
|endpoints
|array
|List of all service endpoints.
|tier
|string
|Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
|minTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
|maxTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
|idleScaling
|boolean
|When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
|idleTimeoutMinutes
|number
|Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
|ipAccessList
|array
|List of IP addresses allowed to access the service
|createdAt
|date-time
|Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
Sample response
{
"id": "uuid",
"name": "string",
"provider": "string",
"region": "string",
"state": "string",
"endpoints": "Array",
"tier": "string",
"minTotalMemoryGb": 0,
"maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,
"idleScaling": "boolean",
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,
"ipAccessList": "Array",
"createdAt": "date-time"
}
Update service basic details.
Updates basic service details like service name or IP access list.
|Method
|Path
|PATCH
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization that owns the service.
|Service ID
|uuid
|ID of the service to update.
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|Name of the service.
|ipAccessList
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique service ID.
|name
|string
|Name of the service.
|provider
|string
|Cloud provider
|region
|string
|Service region.
|state
|string
|Current state of the service.
|endpoints
|array
|List of all service endpoints.
|tier
|string
|Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
|minTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
|maxTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
|idleScaling
|boolean
|When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
|idleTimeoutMinutes
|number
|Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
|ipAccessList
|array
|List of IP addresses allowed to access the service
|createdAt
|date-time
|Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
Sample response
{
"id": "uuid",
"name": "string",
"provider": "string",
"region": "string",
"state": "string",
"endpoints": "Array",
"tier": "string",
"minTotalMemoryGb": 0,
"maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,
"idleScaling": "boolean",
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,
"ipAccessList": "Array",
"createdAt": "date-time"
}
Delete service.
Deletes the service. The service must be in stopped state and is deleted asynchronously after this method call.
|Method
|Path
|DELETE
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization that owns the service.
|Service ID
|uuid
|ID of the service to delete.
Update service state.
Starts or stop service
|Method
|Path
|PATCH
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/state
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization that owns the service.
|Service ID
|uuid
|ID of the service to update state.
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|command
|string
|Command to change the state: 'start', 'stop'.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique service ID.
|name
|string
|Name of the service.
|provider
|string
|Cloud provider
|region
|string
|Service region.
|state
|string
|Current state of the service.
|endpoints
|array
|List of all service endpoints.
|tier
|string
|Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
|minTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
|maxTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
|idleScaling
|boolean
|When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
|idleTimeoutMinutes
|number
|Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
|ipAccessList
|array
|List of IP addresses allowed to access the service
|createdAt
|date-time
|Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
Sample response
{
"id": "uuid",
"name": "string",
"provider": "string",
"region": "string",
"state": "string",
"endpoints": "Array",
"tier": "string",
"minTotalMemoryGb": 0,
"maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,
"idleScaling": "boolean",
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,
"ipAccessList": "Array",
"createdAt": "date-time"
}
Update service auto scaling settings.
Updates minimum and maximum total memory limits and idle mode scaling behavior for the service. The memory settings are available only for "production" services and must be a multiple of 12 starting from 24GB.
|Method
|Path
|PATCH
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/scaling
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization that owns the service.
|Service ID
|uuid
|ID of the service to update scaling parameters.
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|minTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
|maxTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
|idleScaling
|boolean
|When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
|idleTimeoutMinutes
|number
|Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique service ID.
|name
|string
|Name of the service.
|provider
|string
|Cloud provider
|region
|string
|Service region.
|state
|string
|Current state of the service.
|endpoints
|array
|List of all service endpoints.
|tier
|string
|Tier of the service: 'development', 'production'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size.
|minTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Minimum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than 24.
|maxTotalMemoryGb
|number
|Maximum total memory of all workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than 360 for non paid services or 720 for paid services.
|idleScaling
|boolean
|When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. Always true for development services.
|idleTimeoutMinutes
|number
|Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
|ipAccessList
|array
|List of IP addresses allowed to access the service
|createdAt
|date-time
|Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
Sample response
{
"id": "uuid",
"name": "string",
"provider": "string",
"region": "string",
"state": "string",
"endpoints": "Array",
"tier": "string",
"minTotalMemoryGb": 0,
"maxTotalMemoryGb": 0,
"idleScaling": "boolean",
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 0,
"ipAccessList": "Array",
"createdAt": "date-time"
}
Update service password.
Sets a new password for the service
|Method
|Path
|PATCH
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/password
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization that owns the service.
|Service ID
|uuid
|ID of the service to update password.
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|newPasswordHash
|string
|Optional password hash. Used to avoid password transmission over network. If not provided a new password is generated and is provided in the response. Otherwise this hash is used. Algorithm: sha256sum
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|password
|string
|New service password. Provided only if there was no 'newPasswordHash' in the request
Sample response
{
"password": "string"
}
List of service backups
Returns a list of all backups for the service.
|Method
|Path
|GET
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/backups
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization that owns the backup.
|Service ID
|uuid
|ID of the service the backup was created from.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique backup ID.
|status
|string
|Status of the backup: 'done', 'error', 'in_progress'.
|serviceId
|string
|Name
|startedAt
|date-time
|Backup start timestamp. ISO-8601.
|finishedAt
|date-time
|Backup finish timestamp. ISO-8601. Available only for finished backups
Sample response
{
"id": "uuid",
"status": "string",
"serviceId": "string",
"startedAt": "date-time",
"finishedAt": "date-time"
}
Get backup details
Returns a single backup info.
|Method
|Path
|GET
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/services/:serviceId/backups/:backupId
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization that owns the backup.
|Service ID
|uuid
|ID of the service the backup was created from.
|Service backup ID
|uuid
|ID of the requested backup.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique backup ID.
|status
|string
|Status of the backup: 'done', 'error', 'in_progress'.
|serviceId
|string
|Name
|startedAt
|date-time
|Backup start timestamp. ISO-8601.
|finishedAt
|date-time
|Backup finish timestamp. ISO-8601. Available only for finished backups
Sample response
{
"id": "uuid",
"status": "string",
"serviceId": "string",
"startedAt": "date-time",
"finishedAt": "date-time"
}