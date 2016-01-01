Skip to main content

PrivateEndpointConfig

Get private endpoint configuration for region within cloud provider for an organization

Information required to set up a private endpoint

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/privateEndpointConfig

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the requested organization.
Cloud provider identifierstringCloud provider identifier. One of aws, gcp, or azure.
Cloud provider regionstringRegion identifier within specific cloud providers.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
endpointServiceIdstringUnique identifier of the interface endpoint you created in your VPC with the AWS(Service Name) or GCP(Target Service) resource

Sample response

{
  "endpointServiceId": "string"
}