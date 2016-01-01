Organizations
Get organization details
Returns details of a single organization. In order to get the details, the auth key must belong to the organization.
|Method
|Path
|GET
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique organization ID.
|createdAt
|date-time
|The timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601.
|name
|string
|Name of the organization.
Sample response
{
"id": "uuid",
"createdAt": "date-time",
"name": "string"
}
Update organization details
Updates organization fields. Requires ADMIN auth key role.
|Method
|Path
|PATCH
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization to update.
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|Name of the organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique organization ID.
|createdAt
|date-time
|The timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601.
|name
|string
|Name of the organization.
Sample response
{
"id": "uuid",
"createdAt": "date-time",
"name": "string"
}
Get list of available organizations
Returns a list with a single organization associated with the API key in the request.
|Method
|Path
|GET
|/v1/organizations
Request
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique organization ID.
|createdAt
|date-time
|The timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601.
|name
|string
|Name of the organization.
Sample response
{
"id": "uuid",
"createdAt": "date-time",
"name": "string"
}
List of organization activities
Returns a list of all organization activities.
|Method
|Path
|GET
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/activities
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|string
|Unique activity id.
|createdAt
|date-time
|Timestamp of the activity. ISO-8601.
|type
|string
|Type of the activity.
|actorType
|string
|Type of the actor: 'user', 'support', 'system', 'api'.
|actorId
|string
|Unique actor id.
|actorDetails
|string
|Additional information about the actor.
|actorIpAddress
|string
|IP address of the actor. Defined for 'user' and 'api' actor types.
|organizationId
|string
|Scope of the activity: organization id this activity is related to.
|serviceId
|string
|Scope of the activity: service id this activity is related to.
Sample response
{
"id": "string",
"createdAt": "date-time",
"type": "string",
"actorType": "string",
"actorId": "string",
"actorDetails": "string",
"actorIpAddress": "string",
"organizationId": "string",
"serviceId": "string"
}
Organization activity
Returns a single organization activity by ID.
|Method
|Path
|GET
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/activities/:activityId
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
|Activity ID
|string
|ID of the requested activity.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|string
|Unique activity id.
|createdAt
|date-time
|Timestamp of the activity. ISO-8601.
|type
|string
|Type of the activity.
|actorType
|string
|Type of the actor: 'user', 'support', 'system', 'api'.
|actorId
|string
|Unique actor id.
|actorDetails
|string
|Additional information about the actor.
|actorIpAddress
|string
|IP address of the actor. Defined for 'user' and 'api' actor types.
|organizationId
|string
|Scope of the activity: organization id this activity is related to.
|serviceId
|string
|Scope of the activity: service id this activity is related to.
Sample response
{
"id": "string",
"createdAt": "date-time",
"type": "string",
"actorType": "string",
"actorId": "string",
"actorDetails": "string",
"actorIpAddress": "string",
"organizationId": "string",
"serviceId": "string"
}