Organizations

Get organization details

Returns details of a single organization. In order to get the details, the auth key must belong to the organization.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the requested organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique organization ID.
createdAtdate-timeThe timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601.
namestringName of the organization.

Sample response

{
  "id": "uuid",
  "createdAt": "date-time",
  "name": "string"
}

Update organization details

Updates organization fields. Requires ADMIN auth key role.

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/:organizationId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization to update.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
namestringName of the organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique organization ID.
createdAtdate-timeThe timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601.
namestringName of the organization.

Sample response

{
  "id": "uuid",
  "createdAt": "date-time",
  "name": "string"
}

Get list of available organizations

Returns a list with a single organization associated with the API key in the request.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations

Request

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique organization ID.
createdAtdate-timeThe timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601.
namestringName of the organization.

Sample response

{
  "id": "uuid",
  "createdAt": "date-time",
  "name": "string"
}

List of organization activities

Returns a list of all organization activities.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/activities

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the requested organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
idstringUnique activity id.
createdAtdate-timeTimestamp of the activity. ISO-8601.
typestringType of the activity.
actorTypestringType of the actor: 'user', 'support', 'system', 'api'.
actorIdstringUnique actor id.
actorDetailsstringAdditional information about the actor.
actorIpAddressstringIP address of the actor. Defined for 'user' and 'api' actor types.
organizationIdstringScope of the activity: organization id this activity is related to.
serviceIdstringScope of the activity: service id this activity is related to.

Sample response

{
  "id": "string",
  "createdAt": "date-time",
  "type": "string",
  "actorType": "string",
  "actorId": "string",
  "actorDetails": "string",
  "actorIpAddress": "string",
  "organizationId": "string",
  "serviceId": "string"
}

Organization activity

Returns a single organization activity by ID.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/activities/:activityId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the requested organization.
Activity IDstringID of the requested activity.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
idstringUnique activity id.
createdAtdate-timeTimestamp of the activity. ISO-8601.
typestringType of the activity.
actorTypestringType of the actor: 'user', 'support', 'system', 'api'.
actorIdstringUnique actor id.
actorDetailsstringAdditional information about the actor.
actorIpAddressstringIP address of the actor. Defined for 'user' and 'api' actor types.
organizationIdstringScope of the activity: organization id this activity is related to.
serviceIdstringScope of the activity: service id this activity is related to.

Sample response

{
  "id": "string",
  "createdAt": "date-time",
  "type": "string",
  "actorType": "string",
  "actorId": "string",
  "actorDetails": "string",
  "actorIpAddress": "string",
  "organizationId": "string",
  "serviceId": "string"
}