Members

List organization members

Returns a list of all members in the organization.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/members

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the requested organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
userIdstringUnique user ID. If a user is a member in multiple organizations this ID will stay the same.
namestringName of the member as set a personal user profile.
emailemailEmail of the member as set in personal user profile.
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.
joinedAtdate-timeTimestamp the member joined the organization. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "userId": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "email": "email",
  "role": "string",
  "joinedAt": "date-time"
}

Get member details

Returns a single organization member details.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/members/:userId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization the member is part of.
User IDuuidID of the requested user.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
userIdstringUnique user ID. If a user is a member in multiple organizations this ID will stay the same.
namestringName of the member as set a personal user profile.
emailemailEmail of the member as set in personal user profile.
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.
joinedAtdate-timeTimestamp the member joined the organization. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "userId": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "email": "email",
  "role": "string",
  "joinedAt": "date-time"
}

Update organization member.

Updates organization member role.

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/:organizationId/members/:userId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization the member is part of.
User IDuuidID of the user to patch

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
userIdstringUnique user ID. If a user is a member in multiple organizations this ID will stay the same.
namestringName of the member as set a personal user profile.
emailemailEmail of the member as set in personal user profile.
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.
joinedAtdate-timeTimestamp the member joined the organization. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "userId": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "email": "email",
  "role": "string",
  "joinedAt": "date-time"
}

Remove an organization member

Removes a user from the organization

MethodPath
DELETE/v1/organizations/:organizationId/members/:userId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the requested organization.
User IDuuidID of the requested user.