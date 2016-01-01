id uuid Unique API key ID.

name string Name of the key

state string State of the key: 'enabled', 'disabled'.

roles array List of roles assigned to the key. Contains at least 1 element.

keySuffix string Last 4 letters of the key.

createdAt date-time Timestamp the key was created. ISO-8601.

expireAt date-time Timestamp the key expires. If not present or is empty the key never expires. ISO-8601.