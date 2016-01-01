Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Managing Cloud

In this section of the docs you will find all the information you may need about managing ClickHouse cloud. This section contains the following pages:

PageDescription
Service TypesDescribes the different service options, their features, and considerations for choosing the right one.
IntegrationsCovers ClickHouse Cloud's built-in integrations, custom integrations, and integrations that are not supported.
BackupsDescribes how backups work in ClickHouse Cloud, what options you have to configure backups for your service, and how to restore from a backup.
MonitoringHow to integrate Prometheus as a way to monitor ClickHouse cloud.
BillingExplains the pricing model for ClickHouse Cloud, including the factors that affect the cost of your service.
Configuring SettingsDescribes how to configure settings for ClickHouse Cloud.
Replica-aware RoutingExplains what Replica-aware Routing in ClickHouse Cloud is, its limitations, and how to configure it.
Automatic ScalingExplains how ClickHouse Cloud services can be scaled manually or automatically based on your resource needs.
Service Uptime and SLAInformation about service uptimes and Service Level Agreements offered for production instances.
NotificationsShows how ClickHouse Cloud notifications are received and how they can be customized.
UpgradesInformation on how upgrades are rolled out in ClickHouse Cloud.
Delete AccountInformation on how to close or delete your account when necessary.
Programmatic API Access with PostmanA guide to help you test the ClickHouse API using Postman.
TroubleshootingA collection of commonly encountered issues and how to troubleshoot them.