AWS Marketplace PAYG

Get started with ClickHouse Cloud on the AWS Marketplace via a PAYG (Pay-as-you-go) Public Offer.

An AWS account that is enabled with purchasing rights by your billing administrator.

To purchase, you must be logged into the AWS marketplace with this account.

Go to the AWS Marketplace and search for ClickHouse Cloud.

Click on the listing and then on View purchase options.

On the next screen, configure the contract:

Length of contract - PAYG contracts run month to month.

Renewal settings - You can set the contract to auto renew or not. Note that if you don't enable auto renewal, your organization is automatically put into a grace period at the end of the billing cycle and then decommissioned.

Contract options - You can input any number (or just 1) into this text box. This will not affect the price you pay as the price for these units for the public offer is $0. These units are usually used when accepting a private offer from ClickHouse Cloud.

Purchase order - This is optional and you can ignore this.

After filling out the above information, click on Create Contract. You can confirm that the contract price displayed is zero dollars which essentially means that you have no payment due and will incur charges based on usage.

Once you click Create Contract, you will see a modal to confirm and pay ($0 due). Once you click Pay now, you will see a confirmation that you are now subscribed to the AWS Marketplace offering for ClickHouse Cloud.

Note that at this point, the setup is not complete yet. You will need to redirect to ClickHouse Cloud by clicking on Set up your account and signing up on ClickHouse Cloud. Once you redirect to ClickHouse Cloud, you can either login with an existing account, or register with a new account. This step is very important so we can bind your ClickHouse Cloud organization to the AWS Marketplace billing.

If you are a new ClickHouse Cloud user, click Register at the bottom of the page. You will be prompted to create a new user and verify the email. After verifying your email, you can leave the ClickHouse Cloud login page and login using the new username at the https://clickhouse.cloud.

Note that if you are a new user, you will also need to provide some basic information about your business. See the screenshots below.

If you are an existing ClickHouse Cloud user, simply log in using your credentials.

After successfully logging in, a new ClickHouse Cloud organization will be created. This organization will be connected to your AWS billing account and all usage will be billed via your AWS account. Once you login, you can confirm that your billing is in fact tied to the AWS Marketplace and start setting up your ClickHouse Cloud resources.

You should receive an email confirming the sign up:

If you run into any issues, please do not hesitate to contact our support team.