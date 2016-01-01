Usage Limits

Clickhouse is very fast and reliable, but any database has its limits. For example, having too many tables or databases could negatively affect performance. To avoid that, Clickhouse Cloud has guardrails for several types of items.

Tip If you've reached one of those limits, it may mean that you are implementing your use case in an unoptimised way. You can contact our support so we can help you refine your use case to avoid going through the limits or to increase the limits in a guided way.

Tables

Clickhouse Cloud have a limit of 5 000 tables per instance

Databases

Clickhouse Cloud have a limit of 1 000 databases per instance

Partitions

Clickhouse Cloud have a limit of 50 000 partitions per instance

Parts

Clickhouse Cloud have a limit of 100 000 parts per instance