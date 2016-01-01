Choose a Low Cardinality Partitioning Key

When you send an insert statement (that should contain many rows - see section above) to a table in ClickHouse Cloud, and that table is not using a partitioning key then all row data from that insert is written into a new part on storage:

However, when you send an insert statement to a table in ClickHouse Cloud, and that table has a partitioning key, then ClickHouse:

checks the partitioning key values of the rows contained in the insert

creates one new part on storage per distinct partitioning key value

places the rows in the corresponding parts by partitioning key value

Therefore, to minimize the number of write requests to the ClickHouse Cloud object storage, use a low cardinality partitioning key or avoid using any partitioning key for your table.