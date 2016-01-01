Skip to main content
Data Formats

When it comes to data formats, chDB is 100% feature compatible with ClickHouse.

Input formats are used to parse the data provided to INSERT and SELECT from a file-backed table such as File, URL or S3. Output formats are used to arrange the results of a SELECT, and to perform INSERTs into a file-backed table. As well as the data formats that ClickHouse supports, chDB also supports:

  • ArrowTable as an output format, the type is Python pyarrow.Table
  • DataFrame as an input and output format, the type is Python pandas.DataFrame. For examples, see test_joindf.py
  • Debug as ab output (as an alias of CSV), but with enabled debug verbose output from ClickHouse.

The supported data formats from ClickHouse are:

FormatInputOutput
TabSeparated
TabSeparatedRaw
TabSeparatedWithNames
TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
TabSeparatedRawWithNames
TabSeparatedRawWithNamesAndTypes
Template
TemplateIgnoreSpaces
CSV
CSVWithNames
CSVWithNamesAndTypes
CustomSeparated
CustomSeparatedWithNames
CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
SQLInsert
Values
Vertical
JSON
JSONAsString
JSONStrings
JSONColumns
JSONColumnsWithMetadata
JSONCompact
JSONCompactStrings
JSONCompactColumns
JSONEachRow
PrettyJSONEachRow
JSONEachRowWithProgress
JSONStringsEachRow
JSONStringsEachRowWithProgress
JSONCompactEachRow
JSONCompactEachRowWithNames
JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
JSONCompactStringsEachRow
JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames
JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
JSONObjectEachRow
BSONEachRow
TSKV
Pretty
PrettyNoEscapes
PrettyMonoBlock
PrettyNoEscapesMonoBlock
PrettyCompact
PrettyCompactNoEscapes
PrettyCompactMonoBlock
PrettyCompactNoEscapesMonoBlock
PrettySpace
PrettySpaceNoEscapes
PrettySpaceMonoBlock
PrettySpaceNoEscapesMonoBlock
Prometheus
Protobuf
ProtobufSingle
Avro
AvroConfluent
Parquet
ParquetMetadata
Arrow
ArrowStream
ORC
One
RowBinary
RowBinaryWithNames
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes
RowBinaryWithDefaults
Native
Null
XML
CapnProto
LineAsString
Regexp
RawBLOB
MsgPack
MySQLDump
Markdown

For further information and examples, see ClickHouse formats for input and output data.