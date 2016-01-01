Skip to main content

Installing chDB for Bun

Requirements

Install libchdb:

curl -sL https://lib.chdb.io | bash

Install

See: chdb-bun

Usage

Query(query, *format) (ephemeral)

import { query } from 'chdb-bun';

// Query (ephemeral)
var result = query("SELECT version()", "CSV");
console.log(result); // 23.10.1.1

Session.Query(query, *format)

import { Session } from 'chdb-bun';
const sess = new Session('./chdb-bun-tmp');

// Query Session (persistent)
sess.query("CREATE FUNCTION IF NOT EXISTS hello AS () -> 'Hello chDB'", "CSV");
var result = sess.query("SELECT hello()", "CSV");
console.log(result);

// Before cleanup, you can find the database files in `./chdb-bun-tmp`

sess.cleanup(); // cleanup session, this will delete the database