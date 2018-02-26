How to query a remote ClickHouse server

In this guide, we're going to learn how to query a remote ClickHouse server from chDB.

Let's first create a virtual environment:

python -m venv .venv

source .venv/bin/activate



And now we'll install chDB. Make sure you have version 2.0.2 or higher:

pip install "chdb>=2.0.2"



And now we're going to install pandas, and ipython:

pip install pandas ipython



We're going to use ipython to run the commands in the rest of the guide, which you can launch by running:

ipython



You can also use the code in a Python script or in your favorite notebook.

The remote ClickHouse server that we're going to query is ClickPy. ClickPy keeps track of all the downloads of PyPi packages and lets you explore the stats of packages via a UI. The underlying database is available to query using the play user.

You can learn more about ClickPy in its GitHub repository.

Let's import chDB:

import chdb



We're going to query ClickPy using the remoteSecure function. This function takes in a host name, table name, and username at a minimum.

We can write the following query to return the number of downloads per day of the openai package as a Pandas DataFrame:

query = """

SELECT

toStartOfDay(date)::Date32 AS x,

sum(count) AS y

FROM remoteSecure(

'clickpy-clickhouse.clickhouse.com',

'pypi.pypi_downloads_per_day',

'play'

)

WHERE project = 'openai'

GROUP BY x

ORDER BY x ASC

"""



openai_df = chdb . query ( query , "DataFrame" )

openai_df . sort_values ( by = [ "x" ] , ascending = False ) . head ( n = 10 )



x y

2392 2024-10-02 1793502

2391 2024-10-01 1924901

2390 2024-09-30 1749045

2389 2024-09-29 1177131

2388 2024-09-28 1157323

2387 2024-09-27 1688094

2386 2024-09-26 1862712

2385 2024-09-25 2032923

2384 2024-09-24 1901965

2383 2024-09-23 1777554



Now let's do the same to return the downloads for scikit-learn :

query = """

SELECT

toStartOfDay(date)::Date32 AS x,

sum(count) AS y

FROM remoteSecure(

'clickpy-clickhouse.clickhouse.com',

'pypi.pypi_downloads_per_day',

'play'

)

WHERE project = 'scikit-learn'

GROUP BY x

ORDER BY x ASC

"""



sklearn_df = chdb . query ( query , "DataFrame" )

sklearn_df . sort_values ( by = [ "x" ] , ascending = False ) . head ( n = 10 )



x y

2392 2024-10-02 1793502

2391 2024-10-01 1924901

2390 2024-09-30 1749045

2389 2024-09-29 1177131

2388 2024-09-28 1157323

2387 2024-09-27 1688094

2386 2024-09-26 1862712

2385 2024-09-25 2032923

2384 2024-09-24 1901965

2383 2024-09-23 1777554



We now have two DataFrames, which we can merge together based on date (which is the x column) like this:

df = openai_df . merge (

sklearn_df ,

on = "x" ,

suffixes = ( "_openai" , "_sklearn" )

)

df . head ( n = 5 )



x y_openai y_sklearn

0 2018-02-26 83 33971

1 2018-02-27 31 25211

2 2018-02-28 8 26023

3 2018-03-01 8 20912

4 2018-03-02 5 23842



We can then compute the ratio of Open AI downloads to scikit-learn downloads like this:

df [ 'ratio' ] = df [ 'y_openai' ] / df [ 'y_sklearn' ]

df . head ( n = 5 )



x y_openai y_sklearn ratio

0 2018-02-26 83 33971 0.002443

1 2018-02-27 31 25211 0.001230

2 2018-02-28 8 26023 0.000307

3 2018-03-01 8 20912 0.000383

4 2018-03-02 5 23842 0.000210



Next, let's say we want to find the dates with the best and worst ratios. We can go back to chDB and compute those values:

chdb . query ( """

SELECT max(ratio) AS bestRatio,

argMax(x, ratio) AS bestDate,

min(ratio) AS worstRatio,

argMin(x, ratio) AS worstDate

FROM Python(df)

""" , "DataFrame" )



bestRatio bestDate worstRatio worstDate

0 0.693855 2024-09-19 0.000003 2020-02-09



If you want to learn more about querying Pandas DataFrames, see the Pandas DataFrames developer guide.