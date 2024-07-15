How to query Pandas DataFrames with chDB

Pandas is a popular library for data manipulation and analysis in Python. In version 2 of chDB, we've improved the performance of querying Pandas DataFrames and introduced the Python table function. In this guide, we will learn how to query Pandas using the Python table function.

Let's first create a virtual environment:

python -m venv .venv

source .venv/bin/activate



And now we'll install chDB. Make sure you have version 2.0.2 or higher:

pip install "chdb>=2.0.2"



And now we're going to install Pandas and a couple of other libraries:

pip install pandas requests ipython



We're going to use ipython to run the commands in the rest of the guide, which you can launch by running:

ipython



You can also use the code in a Python script or in your favorite notebook.

We're going to query some data from the StatsBomb GitHub repository. Let's first import requests and pandas:

import requests

import pandas as pd



Then, we'll load one of the matches JSON files into a DataFrame:

response = requests . get (

"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/statsbomb/open-data/master/data/matches/223/282.json"

)

matches_df = pd . json_normalize ( response . json ( ) , sep = '_' )



Let's have a look what data we'll be working with:

matches_df . iloc [ 0 ]



match_id 3943077

match_date 2024-07-15

kick_off 04:15:00.000

home_score 1

away_score 0

match_status available

match_status_360 unscheduled

last_updated 2024-07-15T15:50:08.671355

last_updated_360 None

match_week 6

competition_competition_id 223

competition_country_name South America

competition_competition_name Copa America

season_season_id 282

season_season_name 2024

home_team_home_team_id 779

home_team_home_team_name Argentina

home_team_home_team_gender male

home_team_home_team_group None

home_team_country_id 11

home_team_country_name Argentina

home_team_managers [{'id': 5677, 'name': 'Lionel Sebastián Scalon...

away_team_away_team_id 769

away_team_away_team_name Colombia

away_team_away_team_gender male

away_team_away_team_group None

away_team_country_id 49

away_team_country_name Colombia

away_team_managers [{'id': 5905, 'name': 'Néstor Gabriel Lorenzo'...

metadata_data_version 1.1.0

metadata_shot_fidelity_version 2

metadata_xy_fidelity_version 2

competition_stage_id 26

competition_stage_name Final

stadium_id 5337

stadium_name Hard Rock Stadium

stadium_country_id 241

stadium_country_name United States of America

referee_id 2638

referee_name Raphael Claus

referee_country_id 31

referee_country_name Brazil

Name: 0, dtype: object



Next, we'll load one of the events JSON files and also add a column called match_id to that DataFrame:

response = requests . get (

"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/statsbomb/open-data/master/data/events/3943077.json"

)

events_df = pd . json_normalize ( response . json ( ) , sep = '_' )

events_df [ "match_id" ] = 3943077



And again, let's have a look at the first row:

with pd . option_context ( "display.max_rows" , None ) :

first_row = events_df . iloc [ 0 ]

non_nan_columns = first_row [ first_row . notna ( ) ] . T

display ( non_nan_columns )



id 279b7d66-92b5-4daa-8ff6-cba8fce271d9

index 1

period 1

timestamp 00:00:00.000

minute 0

second 0

possession 1

duration 0.0

type_id 35

type_name Starting XI

possession_team_id 779

possession_team_name Argentina

play_pattern_id 1

play_pattern_name Regular Play

team_id 779

team_name Argentina

tactics_formation 442.0

tactics_lineup [{'player': {'id': 6909, 'name': 'Damián Emili...

match_id 3943077

Name: 0, dtype: object



Next, let's see how to query these DataFrames using chDB. We'll import the library:

import chdb



We can query Pandas DataFrames by using the Python table function:

SELECT *

FROM Python ( < name - of - variable > )



So, if we wanted to list the columns in matches_df , we could write the following:

chdb . query ( """

DESCRIBE Python(matches_df)

SETTINGS describe_compact_output=1

""" , "DataFrame" )



name type

0 match_id Int64

1 match_date String

2 kick_off String

3 home_score Int64

4 away_score Int64

5 match_status String

6 match_status_360 String

7 last_updated String

8 last_updated_360 String

9 match_week Int64

10 competition_competition_id Int64

11 competition_country_name String

12 competition_competition_name String

13 season_season_id Int64

14 season_season_name String

15 home_team_home_team_id Int64

16 home_team_home_team_name String

17 home_team_home_team_gender String

18 home_team_home_team_group String

19 home_team_country_id Int64

20 home_team_country_name String

21 home_team_managers String

22 away_team_away_team_id Int64

23 away_team_away_team_name String

24 away_team_away_team_gender String

25 away_team_away_team_group String

26 away_team_country_id Int64

27 away_team_country_name String

28 away_team_managers String

29 metadata_data_version String

30 metadata_shot_fidelity_version String

31 metadata_xy_fidelity_version String

32 competition_stage_id Int64

33 competition_stage_name String

34 stadium_id Int64

35 stadium_name String

36 stadium_country_id Int64

37 stadium_country_name String

38 referee_id Int64

39 referee_name String

40 referee_country_id Int64

41 referee_country_name String



We could then find out which referees have officiated more than one match by writing the following query:

chdb . query ( """

SELECT referee_name, count() AS count

FROM Python(matches_df)

GROUP BY ALL

HAVING count > 1

ORDER BY count DESC

""" , "DataFrame" )



referee_name count

0 César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos 3

1 Maurizio Mariani 3

2 Piero Maza Gomez 3

3 Mario Alberto Escobar Toca 2

4 Wilmar Alexander Roldán Pérez 2

5 Jesús Valenzuela Sáez 2

6 Wilton Pereira Sampaio 2

7 Darío Herrera 2

8 Andrés Matonte 2

9 Raphael Claus 2



Now, let's explore events_df .

chdb . query ( """

SELECT pass_recipient_name, count()

FROM Python(events_df)

WHERE type_name = 'Pass' AND pass_recipient_name <> ''

GROUP BY ALL

ORDER BY count() DESC

LIMIT 10

""" , "DataFrame" )



pass_recipient_name count()

0 Davinson Sánchez Mina 76

1 Ángel Fabián Di María Hernández 64

2 Alexis Mac Allister 62

3 Enzo Fernandez 57

4 James David Rodríguez Rubio 56

5 Johan Andrés Mojica Palacio 55

6 Rodrigo Javier De Paul 54

7 Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís 53

8 Jhon Adolfo Arias Andrade 52

9 Carlos Eccehomo Cuesta Figueroa 50



We can also join DataFrames together in a query. For example, to get an overview of the match, we could write the following query:

chdb . query ( """

SELECT home_team_home_team_name, away_team_away_team_name, home_score, away_score,

countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_passes,

countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_passes,

countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_shots,

countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_shots

FROM Python(matches_df) AS matches

JOIN Python(events_df) AS events ON events.match_id = matches.match_id

GROUP BY ALL

LIMIT 5

""" , "DataFrame" ) . iloc [ 0 ]



home_team_home_team_name Argentina

away_team_away_team_name Colombia

home_score 1

away_score 0

home_passes 527

away_passes 669

home_shots 11

away_shots 19

Name: 0, dtype: object



We can also create and populate ClickHouse tables from DataFrames. If we want to create a table in chDB, we need to use the Stateful Session API.

Let's import the session module:

from chdb import session as chs



Initialize a session:

sess = chs.Session()



Next, we'll create a database:

sess . query ( "CREATE DATABASE statsbomb" )



Then, create an events table based on events_df :

sess . query ( """

CREATE TABLE statsbomb.events ORDER BY id AS

SELECT *

FROM Python(events_df)

""" )



We can then run the query that returns the top pass recipient:

sess . query ( """

SELECT pass_recipient_name, count()

FROM statsbomb.events

WHERE type_name = 'Pass' AND pass_recipient_name <> ''

GROUP BY ALL

ORDER BY count() DESC

LIMIT 10

""" , "DataFrame" )



pass_recipient_name count()

0 Davinson Sánchez Mina 76

1 Ángel Fabián Di María Hernández 64

2 Alexis Mac Allister 62

3 Enzo Fernandez 57

4 James David Rodríguez Rubio 56

5 Johan Andrés Mojica Palacio 55

6 Rodrigo Javier De Paul 54

7 Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís 53

8 Jhon Adolfo Arias Andrade 52

9 Carlos Eccehomo Cuesta Figueroa 50



Finally, we can also update our join query to join the matches_df DataFrame with the statsbomb.events table:

sess . query ( """

SELECT home_team_home_team_name, away_team_away_team_name, home_score, away_score,

countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_passes,

countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_passes,

countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_shots,

countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_shots

FROM Python(matches_df) AS matches

JOIN statsbomb.events AS events ON events.match_id = matches.match_id

GROUP BY ALL

LIMIT 5

""" , "DataFrame" ) . iloc [ 0 ]

