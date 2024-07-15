Skip to main content

How to query Pandas DataFrames with chDB

Pandas is a popular library for data manipulation and analysis in Python. In version 2 of chDB, we've improved the performance of querying Pandas DataFrames and introduced the Python table function. In this guide, we will learn how to query Pandas using the Python table function.

Setup

Let's first create a virtual environment:

python -m venv .venv
source .venv/bin/activate

And now we'll install chDB. Make sure you have version 2.0.2 or higher:

pip install "chdb>=2.0.2"

And now we're going to install Pandas and a couple of other libraries:

pip install pandas requests ipython

We're going to use ipython to run the commands in the rest of the guide, which you can launch by running:

ipython

You can also use the code in a Python script or in your favorite notebook.

Creating a Pandas DataFrame from a URL

We're going to query some data from the StatsBomb GitHub repository. Let's first import requests and pandas:

import requests
import pandas as pd

Then, we'll load one of the matches JSON files into a DataFrame:

response = requests.get(
  "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/statsbomb/open-data/master/data/matches/223/282.json"
)
matches_df = pd.json_normalize(response.json(), sep='_')

Let's have a look what data we'll be working with:

matches_df.iloc[0]
match_id                                                                  3943077
match_date                                                             2024-07-15
kick_off                                                             04:15:00.000
home_score                                                                      1
away_score                                                                      0
match_status                                                            available
match_status_360                                                      unscheduled
last_updated                                           2024-07-15T15:50:08.671355
last_updated_360                                                             None
match_week                                                                      6
competition_competition_id                                                    223
competition_country_name                                            South America
competition_competition_name                                         Copa America
season_season_id                                                              282
season_season_name                                                           2024
home_team_home_team_id                                                        779
home_team_home_team_name                                                Argentina
home_team_home_team_gender                                                   male
home_team_home_team_group                                                    None
home_team_country_id                                                           11
home_team_country_name                                                  Argentina
home_team_managers              [{'id': 5677, 'name': 'Lionel Sebastián Scalon...
away_team_away_team_id                                                        769
away_team_away_team_name                                                 Colombia
away_team_away_team_gender                                                   male
away_team_away_team_group                                                    None
away_team_country_id                                                           49
away_team_country_name                                                   Colombia
away_team_managers              [{'id': 5905, 'name': 'Néstor Gabriel Lorenzo'...
metadata_data_version                                                       1.1.0
metadata_shot_fidelity_version                                                  2
metadata_xy_fidelity_version                                                    2
competition_stage_id                                                           26
competition_stage_name                                                      Final
stadium_id                                                                   5337
stadium_name                                                    Hard Rock Stadium
stadium_country_id                                                            241
stadium_country_name                                     United States of America
referee_id                                                                   2638
referee_name                                                        Raphael Claus
referee_country_id                                                             31
referee_country_name                                                       Brazil
Name: 0, dtype: object

Next, we'll load one of the events JSON files and also add a column called match_id to that DataFrame:

response = requests.get(
  "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/statsbomb/open-data/master/data/events/3943077.json"
)
events_df = pd.json_normalize(response.json(), sep='_')
events_df["match_id"] = 3943077

And again, let's have a look at the first row:

with pd.option_context("display.max_rows", None):
    first_row = events_df.iloc[0]
    non_nan_columns = first_row[first_row.notna()].T
    display(non_nan_columns)
id                                   279b7d66-92b5-4daa-8ff6-cba8fce271d9
index                                                                   1
period                                                                  1
timestamp                                                    00:00:00.000
minute                                                                  0
second                                                                  0
possession                                                              1
duration                                                              0.0
type_id                                                                35
type_name                                                     Starting XI
possession_team_id                                                    779
possession_team_name                                            Argentina
play_pattern_id                                                         1
play_pattern_name                                            Regular Play
team_id                                                               779
team_name                                                       Argentina
tactics_formation                                                   442.0
tactics_lineup          [{'player': {'id': 6909, 'name': 'Damián Emili...
match_id                                                          3943077
Name: 0, dtype: object

Querying Pandas DataFrames

Next, let's see how to query these DataFrames using chDB. We'll import the library:

import chdb

We can query Pandas DataFrames by using the Python table function:

SELECT *
FROM Python(<name-of-variable>)

So, if we wanted to list the columns in matches_df, we could write the following:

chdb.query("""
DESCRIBE Python(matches_df)
SETTINGS describe_compact_output=1
""", "DataFrame")
                              name    type
0                         match_id   Int64
1                       match_date  String
2                         kick_off  String
3                       home_score   Int64
4                       away_score   Int64
5                     match_status  String
6                 match_status_360  String
7                     last_updated  String
8                 last_updated_360  String
9                       match_week   Int64
10      competition_competition_id   Int64
11        competition_country_name  String
12    competition_competition_name  String
13                season_season_id   Int64
14              season_season_name  String
15          home_team_home_team_id   Int64
16        home_team_home_team_name  String
17      home_team_home_team_gender  String
18       home_team_home_team_group  String
19            home_team_country_id   Int64
20          home_team_country_name  String
21              home_team_managers  String
22          away_team_away_team_id   Int64
23        away_team_away_team_name  String
24      away_team_away_team_gender  String
25       away_team_away_team_group  String
26            away_team_country_id   Int64
27          away_team_country_name  String
28              away_team_managers  String
29           metadata_data_version  String
30  metadata_shot_fidelity_version  String
31    metadata_xy_fidelity_version  String
32            competition_stage_id   Int64
33          competition_stage_name  String
34                      stadium_id   Int64
35                    stadium_name  String
36              stadium_country_id   Int64
37            stadium_country_name  String
38                      referee_id   Int64
39                    referee_name  String
40              referee_country_id   Int64
41            referee_country_name  String

We could then find out which referees have officiated more than one match by writing the following query:

chdb.query("""
SELECT referee_name, count() AS count
FROM Python(matches_df)
GROUP BY ALL
HAVING count > 1
ORDER BY count DESC
""", "DataFrame")
                    referee_name  count
0  César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos      3
1               Maurizio Mariani      3
2               Piero Maza Gomez      3
3     Mario Alberto Escobar Toca      2
4  Wilmar Alexander Roldán Pérez      2
5          Jesús Valenzuela Sáez      2
6         Wilton Pereira Sampaio      2
7                  Darío Herrera      2
8                 Andrés Matonte      2
9                  Raphael Claus      2

Now, let's explore events_df.

chdb.query("""
SELECT pass_recipient_name, count()
FROM Python(events_df)
WHERE type_name = 'Pass' AND pass_recipient_name <> ''
GROUP BY ALL
ORDER BY count() DESC
LIMIT 10
""", "DataFrame")
               pass_recipient_name  count()
0            Davinson Sánchez Mina       76
1  Ángel Fabián Di María Hernández       64
2              Alexis Mac Allister       62
3                   Enzo Fernandez       57
4      James David Rodríguez Rubio       56
5      Johan Andrés Mojica Palacio       55
6           Rodrigo Javier De Paul       54
7     Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís       53
8        Jhon Adolfo Arias Andrade       52
9  Carlos Eccehomo Cuesta Figueroa       50

Joining Pandas DataFrames

We can also join DataFrames together in a query. For example, to get an overview of the match, we could write the following query:

chdb.query("""
SELECT home_team_home_team_name, away_team_away_team_name, home_score, away_score,
       countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_passes,
       countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_passes,
       countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_shots,
       countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_shots
FROM Python(matches_df) AS matches
JOIN Python(events_df) AS events ON events.match_id = matches.match_id
GROUP BY ALL
LIMIT 5
""", "DataFrame").iloc[0]
home_team_home_team_name    Argentina
away_team_away_team_name     Colombia
home_score                          1
away_score                          0
home_passes                       527
away_passes                       669
home_shots                         11
away_shots                         19
Name: 0, dtype: object

Populating a table from a DataFrame

We can also create and populate ClickHouse tables from DataFrames. If we want to create a table in chDB, we need to use the Stateful Session API.

Let's import the session module:

from chdb import session as chs

Initialize a session:

sess = chs.Session()

Next, we'll create a database:

sess.query("CREATE DATABASE statsbomb")

Then, create an events table based on events_df:

sess.query("""
CREATE TABLE statsbomb.events ORDER BY id AS
SELECT * 
FROM Python(events_df)
""")

We can then run the query that returns the top pass recipient:

sess.query("""
SELECT pass_recipient_name, count()
FROM statsbomb.events
WHERE type_name = 'Pass' AND pass_recipient_name <> ''
GROUP BY ALL
ORDER BY count() DESC
LIMIT 10
""", "DataFrame")
               pass_recipient_name  count()
0            Davinson Sánchez Mina       76
1  Ángel Fabián Di María Hernández       64
2              Alexis Mac Allister       62
3                   Enzo Fernandez       57
4      James David Rodríguez Rubio       56
5      Johan Andrés Mojica Palacio       55
6           Rodrigo Javier De Paul       54
7     Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís       53
8        Jhon Adolfo Arias Andrade       52
9  Carlos Eccehomo Cuesta Figueroa       50

Joining a Pandas DataFrame and table

Finally, we can also update our join query to join the matches_df DataFrame with the statsbomb.events table:

sess.query("""
SELECT home_team_home_team_name, away_team_away_team_name, home_score, away_score,
       countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_passes,
       countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_passes,
       countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_shots,
       countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_shots
FROM Python(matches_df) AS matches
JOIN statsbomb.events AS events ON events.match_id = matches.match_id
GROUP BY ALL
LIMIT 5
""", "DataFrame").iloc[0]
home_team_home_team_name    Argentina
away_team_away_team_name     Colombia
home_score                          1
away_score                          0
home_passes                       527
away_passes                       669
home_shots                         11
away_shots                         19
Name: 0, dtype: object