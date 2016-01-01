Using a clickhouse-local database

clickhouse-local is a CLI with an embedded version of ClickHouse. It gives users the power of ClickHouse without having to install a server. In this guide, we will learn how to use a clickhouse-local database from chDB.

Let's first create a virtual environment:

python -m venv .venv

source .venv/bin/activate



And now we'll install chDB. Make sure you have version 2.0.2 or higher:

pip install "chdb>=2.0.2"



And now we're going to install ipython:

pip install ipython



We're going to use ipython to run the commands in the rest of the guide, which you can launch by running:

ipython



Downloading and installing clickhouse-local is the same as downloading and installing ClickHouse. We can do this by running the following command:

curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh



To launch clickhouse-local with the data being persisted to a directory, we need to pass in a --path :

./clickhouse -m --path demo.chdb



The default database only stores data in memory, so we'll need to create a named database to make sure any data we ingest is persisted to disk.

CREATE DATABASE foo ;



Let's create a table and insert some random numbers:

CREATE TABLE foo . randomNumbers

ORDER BY number AS

SELECT rand ( ) AS number

FROM numbers ( 10 _000_000 ) ;



Let's write a query to see what data we've got:

SELECT quantilesExact ( 0 , 0.5 , 0.75 , 0.99 ) ( number ) AS quants

FROM foo . randomNumbers



┌─quants────────────────────────────────┐

│ [ 69 , 2147776478 , 3221525118 , 4252096960 ] │

└───────────────────────────────────────┘



Once you've done that, make sure you exit; from the CLI as only one process can hold a lock on this directory. If we don't do that, we'll get the following error when we try to connect to the database from chDB:

ChdbError: Code: 76. DB::Exception: Cannot lock file demo.chdb/status. Another server instance in same directory is already running. (CANNOT_OPEN_FILE)



Go back to the ipython shell and import the session module from chDB:

from chdb import session as chs



Initialize a session pointing to demo..chdb :

sess = chs.Session("demo.chdb")



We can then run the same query that returns the quantiles of numbers:

sess . query ( """

SELECT quantilesExact(0, 0.5, 0.75, 0.99)(number) AS quants

FROM foo.randomNumbers

""" , "Vertical" )



Row 1 :

──────

quants : [ 0 , 9976599 , 2147776478 , 4209286886 ]



We can also insert data into this database from chDB:

sess . query ( """

INSERT INTO foo.randomNumbers

SELECT rand() AS number FROM numbers(10_000_000)

""" )



Row 1 :

──────

quants : [ 0 , 9976599 , 2147776478 , 4209286886 ]



We can then re-run the quantiles query from chDB or clickhouse-local.