How to query Apache Arrow with chDB

Apache Arrow is a standardized column-oriented memory format that's gained popularity in the data community. In this guide, we will learn how to query Apache Arrow using the Python table function.

Let's first create a virtual environment:

python -m venv .venv

source .venv/bin/activate



And now we'll install chDB. Make sure you have version 2.0.2 or higher:

pip install "chdb>=2.0.2"



And now we're going to install pyarrow, pandas, and ipython:

pip install pyarrow pandas ipython



We're going to use ipython to run the commands in the rest of the guide, which you can launch by running:

ipython



You can also use the code in a Python script or in your favorite notebook.

Let's first download one of the Parquet files for the Ookla dataset, using the AWS CLI tool:

aws s3 cp \

--no-sign \

s3://ookla-open-data/parquet/performance/type = mobile/year = 2023 /quarter = 2 /2023-04-01_performance_mobile_tiles.parquet .



Note If you want to download more files, use aws s3 ls to get a list of all the files and then update the above command.

Next, we'll import the Parquet module from the pyarrow package:

import pyarrow . parquet as pq



And then we can read the Parquet file into an Apache Arrow table:

arrow_table = pq . read_table ( "./2023-04-01_performance_mobile_tiles.parquet" )



The schema is shown below:

arrow_table . schema



quadkey: string

tile: string

tile_x: double

tile_y: double

avg_d_kbps: int64

avg_u_kbps: int64

avg_lat_ms: int64

avg_lat_down_ms: int32

avg_lat_up_ms: int32

tests: int64

devices: int64



And we can get the row and column count by calling the shape attribute:

arrow_table . shape



(3864546, 11)



Now let's query the Arrow table from chDB. First, let's import chDB:

import chdb



And then we can describe the table:

chdb . query ( """

DESCRIBE Python(arrow_table)

SETTINGS describe_compact_output=1

""" , "DataFrame" )



name type

0 quadkey String

1 tile String

2 tile_x Float64

3 tile_y Float64

4 avg_d_kbps Int64

5 avg_u_kbps Int64

6 avg_lat_ms Int64

7 avg_lat_down_ms Int32

8 avg_lat_up_ms Int32

9 tests Int64

10 devices Int64



We can also count the number of rows:

chdb . query ( "SELECT count() FROM Python(arrow_table)" , "DataFrame" )



count()

0 3864546



Now, let's do something a bit more interesting. The following query excludes the quadkey and tile.* columns and then computes the average and max values for all remaining column:

chdb . query ( """

WITH numericColumns AS (

SELECT * EXCEPT ('tile.*') EXCEPT(quadkey)

FROM Python(arrow_table)

)

SELECT * APPLY(max), * APPLY(avg) APPLY(x -> round(x, 2))

FROM numericColumns

""" , "Vertical" )

