Getting started with chDB
In this guide, we're going to get up and running with the Python variant of chDB. We'll start by querying a JSON file on S3, before creating a table in chDB based on the JSON file, and doing some queries on the data. We'll also see how to have queries return data in different formats, including Apache Arrow and Panda, and finally we'll learn how to query Pandas DataFrames.
Setup
Let's first create a virtual environment:
python -m venv .venv
source .venv/bin/activate
And now we'll install chDB. Make sure you have version 2.0.3 or higher:
pip install "chdb>=2.0.2"
And now we're going to install ipython:
pip install ipython
We're going to use
ipython to run the commands in the rest of the guide, which you can launch by running:
ipython
We'll also be using Pandas and Apache Arrow in this guide, so let's install those libraries too:
pip install pandas pyarrow
Querying a JSON file in S3
Let's now have a look at how to query a JSON file that's stored in an S3 bucket. The YouTube dislikes dataset contains more than 4 billion rows of dislikes on YouTube videos up to 2021. We're going to work with one of the JSON files from that dataset.
Import chdb:
import chdb
We can write the following query to describe the structure of one of the JSON files:
chdb.query(
"""
DESCRIBE s3(
's3://clickhouse-public-datasets/youtube/original/files/' ||
'youtubedislikes_20211127161229_18654868.1637897329_vid.json.zst',
'JSONLines'
)
SETTINGS describe_compact_output=1
"""
)
"id","Nullable(String)"
"fetch_date","Nullable(String)"
"upload_date","Nullable(String)"
"title","Nullable(String)"
"uploader_id","Nullable(String)"
"uploader","Nullable(String)"
"uploader_sub_count","Nullable(Int64)"
"is_age_limit","Nullable(Bool)"
"view_count","Nullable(Int64)"
"like_count","Nullable(Int64)"
"dislike_count","Nullable(Int64)"
"is_crawlable","Nullable(Bool)"
"is_live_content","Nullable(Bool)"
"has_subtitles","Nullable(Bool)"
"is_ads_enabled","Nullable(Bool)"
"is_comments_enabled","Nullable(Bool)"
"description","Nullable(String)"
"rich_metadata","Array(Tuple(
call Nullable(String),
content Nullable(String),
subtitle Nullable(String),
title Nullable(String),
url Nullable(String)))"
"super_titles","Array(Tuple(
text Nullable(String),
url Nullable(String)))"
"uploader_badges","Nullable(String)"
"video_badges","Nullable(String)"
We can also count the number of rows in that file:
chdb.query(
"""
SELECT count()
FROM s3(
's3://clickhouse-public-datasets/youtube/original/files/' ||
'youtubedislikes_20211127161229_18654868.1637897329_vid.json.zst',
'JSONLines'
)"""
)
336432
This file contains just over 300,000 records.
chdb doesn't yet support passing in query parameters, but we can pull out the path and pass it in via an f-String.
path = 's3://clickhouse-public-datasets/youtube/original/files/youtubedislikes_20211127161229_18654868.1637897329_vid.json.zst'
chdb.query(
f"""
SELECT count()
FROM s3('{path}','JSONLines')
"""
)
This is fine to do with variables defined in your program, but don't do it with user-provided input, otherwise your query is open to SQL injection.
Configuring the output format
The default output format is
CSV, but we can change that via the
output_format parameter.
chDB supports the ClickHouse data formats, as well as some of its own, including
DataFrame, which returns a Pandas DataFrame:
result = chdb.query(
f"""
SELECT is_ads_enabled, count()
FROM s3('{path}','JSONLines')
GROUP BY ALL
""",
output_format="DataFrame"
)
print(type(result))
print(result)
<class 'pandas.core.frame.DataFrame'>
is_ads_enabled count()
0 False 301125
1 True 35307
Or if we want to get back an Apache Arrow table:
result = chdb.query(
f"""
SELECT is_live_content, count()
FROM s3('{path}','JSONLines')
GROUP BY ALL
""",
output_format="ArrowTable"
)
print(type(result))
print(result)
<class 'pyarrow.lib.Table'>
pyarrow.Table
is_live_content: bool
count(): uint64 not null
----
is_live_content: [[false,true]]
count(): [[315746,20686]]
Creating a table from JSON file
Next, let's have a look at how to create a table in chDB. We need to use a different API to do that, so let's first import that:
from chdb import session as chs
Next, we'll initialize a session. If we want the session to be persisted to disk, we need to provide a directory name. If we leave it blank, the database will be in-memory and lost as soon as we kill the Python process.
sess = chs.Session("gettingStarted.chdb")
Next, we'll create a database:
sess.query("CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS youtube")
Now we can create a
dislikes table based on the schema from the JSON file, using the
CREATE...EMPTY AS technique.
We'll use the
schema_inference_make_columns_nullable setting so that column types aren't all made
Nullable.
sess.query(f"""
CREATE TABLE youtube.dislikes
ORDER BY fetch_date
EMPTY AS
SELECT *
FROM s3('{path}','JSONLines')
SETTINGS schema_inference_make_columns_nullable=0
"""
)
We can then use the
DESCRIBE clause to inspect the schema:
sess.query(f"""
DESCRIBE youtube.dislikes
SETTINGS describe_compact_output=1
"""
)
"id","String"
"fetch_date","String"
"upload_date","String"
"title","String"
"uploader_id","String"
"uploader","String"
"uploader_sub_count","Int64"
"is_age_limit","Bool"
"view_count","Int64"
"like_count","Int64"
"dislike_count","Int64"
"is_crawlable","Bool"
"is_live_content","Bool"
"has_subtitles","Bool"
"is_ads_enabled","Bool"
"is_comments_enabled","Bool"
"description","String"
"rich_metadata","Array(Tuple(
call String,
content String,
subtitle String,
title String,
url String))"
"super_titles","Array(Tuple(
text String,
url String))"
"uploader_badges","String"
"video_badges","String"
Next, let's populate that table:
sess.query(f"""
INSERT INTO youtube.dislikes
SELECT *
FROM s3('{path}','JSONLines')
SETTINGS schema_inference_make_columns_nullable=0
"""
)
We could also do both these steps in one go, using the
CREATE...AS technique.
Let's create a different table using that technique:
sess.query(f"""
CREATE TABLE youtube.dislikes2
ORDER BY fetch_date
AS
SELECT *
FROM s3('{path}','JSONLines')
SETTINGS schema_inference_make_columns_nullable=0
"""
)
Querying a table
Finally, let's query the table:
df = sess.query("""
SELECT uploader, sum(view_count) AS viewCount, sum(like_count) AS likeCount, sum(dislike_count) AS dislikeCount
FROM youtube.dislikes
GROUP BY ALL
ORDER BY viewCount DESC
LIMIT 10
""",
"DataFrame"
)
df
uploader viewCount likeCount dislikeCount
0 Jeremih 139066569 812602 37842
1 TheKillersMusic 109313116 529361 11931
2 LetsGoMartin- Canciones Infantiles 104747788 236615 141467
3 Xiaoying Cuisine 54458335 1031525 37049
4 Adri 47404537 279033 36583
5 Diana and Roma IND 43829341 182334 148740
6 ChuChuTV Tamil 39244854 244614 213772
7 Cheez-It 35342270 108 27
8 Anime Uz 33375618 1270673 60013
9 RC Cars OFF Road 31952962 101503 49489
Let's say we then add an extra column to the DataFrame to compute the ratio of likes to dislikes. We could write the following code:
df["likeDislikeRatio"] = df["likeCount"] / df["dislikeCount"]
Querying a Pandas DataFrame
We can then query that DataFrame from chDB:
chdb.query(
"""
SELECT uploader, likeDislikeRatio
FROM Python(df)
""",
output_format="DataFrame"
)
uploader likeDislikeRatio
0 Jeremih 21.473548
1 TheKillersMusic 44.368536
2 LetsGoMartin- Canciones Infantiles 1.672581
3 Xiaoying Cuisine 27.842182
4 Adri 7.627395
5 Diana and Roma IND 1.225857
6 ChuChuTV Tamil 1.144275
7 Cheez-It 4.000000
8 Anime Uz 21.173296
9 RC Cars OFF Road 2.051021
You can also read more about querying Pandas DataFrames in the Querying Pandas developer guide.
Next steps
Hopefully, this guide has given you a good overview of chDB. To learn more about how to use it, see the following developer guides: