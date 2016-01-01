Getting started with chDB

In this guide, we're going to get up and running with the Python variant of chDB. We'll start by querying a JSON file on S3, before creating a table in chDB based on the JSON file, and doing some queries on the data. We'll also see how to have queries return data in different formats, including Apache Arrow and Panda, and finally we'll learn how to query Pandas DataFrames.

Let's first create a virtual environment:

python -m venv .venv

source .venv/bin/activate



And now we'll install chDB. Make sure you have version 2.0.3 or higher:

pip install "chdb>=2.0.2"



And now we're going to install ipython:

pip install ipython



We're going to use ipython to run the commands in the rest of the guide, which you can launch by running:

ipython



We'll also be using Pandas and Apache Arrow in this guide, so let's install those libraries too:

pip install pandas pyarrow



Let's now have a look at how to query a JSON file that's stored in an S3 bucket. The YouTube dislikes dataset contains more than 4 billion rows of dislikes on YouTube videos up to 2021. We're going to work with one of the JSON files from that dataset.

Import chdb:

import chdb



We can write the following query to describe the structure of one of the JSON files:

chdb . query (

"""

DESCRIBE s3(

's3://clickhouse-public-datasets/youtube/original/files/' ||

'youtubedislikes_20211127161229_18654868.1637897329_vid.json.zst',

'JSONLines'

)

SETTINGS describe_compact_output=1

"""

)



"id","Nullable(String)"

"fetch_date","Nullable(String)"

"upload_date","Nullable(String)"

"title","Nullable(String)"

"uploader_id","Nullable(String)"

"uploader","Nullable(String)"

"uploader_sub_count","Nullable(Int64)"

"is_age_limit","Nullable(Bool)"

"view_count","Nullable(Int64)"

"like_count","Nullable(Int64)"

"dislike_count","Nullable(Int64)"

"is_crawlable","Nullable(Bool)"

"is_live_content","Nullable(Bool)"

"has_subtitles","Nullable(Bool)"

"is_ads_enabled","Nullable(Bool)"

"is_comments_enabled","Nullable(Bool)"

"description","Nullable(String)"

"rich_metadata","Array(Tuple(

call Nullable(String),

content Nullable(String),

subtitle Nullable(String),

title Nullable(String),

url Nullable(String)))"

"super_titles","Array(Tuple(

text Nullable(String),

url Nullable(String)))"

"uploader_badges","Nullable(String)"

"video_badges","Nullable(String)"



We can also count the number of rows in that file:

chdb . query (

"""

SELECT count()

FROM s3(

's3://clickhouse-public-datasets/youtube/original/files/' ||

'youtubedislikes_20211127161229_18654868.1637897329_vid.json.zst',

'JSONLines'

)"""

)



336432



This file contains just over 300,000 records.

chdb doesn't yet support passing in query parameters, but we can pull out the path and pass it in via an f-String.

path = 's3://clickhouse-public-datasets/youtube/original/files/youtubedislikes_20211127161229_18654868.1637897329_vid.json.zst'



chdb . query (

f"""

SELECT count()

FROM s3(' { path } ','JSONLines')

"""

)



Danger This is fine to do with variables defined in your program, but don't do it with user-provided input, otherwise your query is open to SQL injection.

The default output format is CSV , but we can change that via the output_format parameter. chDB supports the ClickHouse data formats, as well as some of its own, including DataFrame , which returns a Pandas DataFrame:

result = chdb . query (

f"""

SELECT is_ads_enabled, count()

FROM s3(' { path } ','JSONLines')

GROUP BY ALL

""" ,

output_format = "DataFrame"

)



print ( type ( result ) )

print ( result )



<class 'pandas.core.frame.DataFrame'>

is_ads_enabled count()

0 False 301125

1 True 35307



Or if we want to get back an Apache Arrow table:

result = chdb . query (

f"""

SELECT is_live_content, count()

FROM s3(' { path } ','JSONLines')

GROUP BY ALL

""" ,

output_format = "ArrowTable"

)



print ( type ( result ) )

print ( result )



<class 'pyarrow.lib.Table'>

pyarrow.Table

is_live_content: bool

count(): uint64 not null

----

is_live_content: [[false,true]]

count(): [[315746,20686]]



Next, let's have a look at how to create a table in chDB. We need to use a different API to do that, so let's first import that:

from chdb import session as chs



Next, we'll initialize a session. If we want the session to be persisted to disk, we need to provide a directory name. If we leave it blank, the database will be in-memory and lost as soon as we kill the Python process.

sess = chs . Session ( "gettingStarted.chdb" )



Next, we'll create a database:

sess . query ( "CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS youtube" )



Now we can create a dislikes table based on the schema from the JSON file, using the CREATE...EMPTY AS technique. We'll use the schema_inference_make_columns_nullable setting so that column types aren't all made Nullable .

sess . query ( f"""

CREATE TABLE youtube.dislikes

ORDER BY fetch_date

EMPTY AS

SELECT *

FROM s3(' { path } ','JSONLines')

SETTINGS schema_inference_make_columns_nullable=0

"""

)



We can then use the DESCRIBE clause to inspect the schema:

sess . query ( f"""

DESCRIBE youtube.dislikes

SETTINGS describe_compact_output=1

"""

)



"id","String"

"fetch_date","String"

"upload_date","String"

"title","String"

"uploader_id","String"

"uploader","String"

"uploader_sub_count","Int64"

"is_age_limit","Bool"

"view_count","Int64"

"like_count","Int64"

"dislike_count","Int64"

"is_crawlable","Bool"

"is_live_content","Bool"

"has_subtitles","Bool"

"is_ads_enabled","Bool"

"is_comments_enabled","Bool"

"description","String"

"rich_metadata","Array(Tuple(

call String,

content String,

subtitle String,

title String,

url String))"

"super_titles","Array(Tuple(

text String,

url String))"

"uploader_badges","String"

"video_badges","String"



Next, let's populate that table:

sess . query ( f"""

INSERT INTO youtube.dislikes

SELECT *

FROM s3(' { path } ','JSONLines')

SETTINGS schema_inference_make_columns_nullable=0

"""

)



We could also do both these steps in one go, using the CREATE...AS technique. Let's create a different table using that technique:

sess . query ( f"""

CREATE TABLE youtube.dislikes2

ORDER BY fetch_date

AS

SELECT *

FROM s3(' { path } ','JSONLines')

SETTINGS schema_inference_make_columns_nullable=0

"""

)



Finally, let's query the table:

df = sess . query ( """

SELECT uploader, sum(view_count) AS viewCount, sum(like_count) AS likeCount, sum(dislike_count) AS dislikeCount

FROM youtube.dislikes

GROUP BY ALL

ORDER BY viewCount DESC

LIMIT 10

""" ,

"DataFrame"

)

df



uploader viewCount likeCount dislikeCount

0 Jeremih 139066569 812602 37842

1 TheKillersMusic 109313116 529361 11931

2 LetsGoMartin- Canciones Infantiles 104747788 236615 141467

3 Xiaoying Cuisine 54458335 1031525 37049

4 Adri 47404537 279033 36583

5 Diana and Roma IND 43829341 182334 148740

6 ChuChuTV Tamil 39244854 244614 213772

7 Cheez-It 35342270 108 27

8 Anime Uz 33375618 1270673 60013

9 RC Cars OFF Road 31952962 101503 49489



Let's say we then add an extra column to the DataFrame to compute the ratio of likes to dislikes. We could write the following code:

df [ "likeDislikeRatio" ] = df [ "likeCount" ] / df [ "dislikeCount" ]



We can then query that DataFrame from chDB:

chdb . query (

"""

SELECT uploader, likeDislikeRatio

FROM Python(df)

""" ,

output_format = "DataFrame"

)



uploader likeDislikeRatio

0 Jeremih 21.473548

1 TheKillersMusic 44.368536

2 LetsGoMartin- Canciones Infantiles 1.672581

3 Xiaoying Cuisine 27.842182

4 Adri 7.627395

5 Diana and Roma IND 1.225857

6 ChuChuTV Tamil 1.144275

7 Cheez-It 4.000000

8 Anime Uz 21.173296

9 RC Cars OFF Road 2.051021



You can also read more about querying Pandas DataFrames in the Querying Pandas developer guide.

Hopefully, this guide has given you a good overview of chDB. To learn more about how to use it, see the following developer guides: