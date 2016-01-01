Data Formats
chDB is 100% feature compatible with ClickHouse 🚀
Please refer to the ClickHouse SQL Reference for further information and examples.
Just like ClickHouse, chDB can accept and return data in various formats.
Input formats are used to parse the data provided to
INSERT and
SELECT from a file-backed table such as
File,
URL or
S3.
Output formats are used to arrange the results of a
SELECT, and to perform
INSERTs into a file-backed table.
Besides all of the data formats that ClickHouse supported, chDB also supports:
ArrowTableas output format, the type is Python
pyarrow.Table
DataFrameas input and output format, the type is Python
pandas.DataFrame. For examples, see test_joindf.py
- Debug as output (as an alias of
CSV), but with enabled debug verbose output from ClickHouse.
The supported data formats from ClickHouse are:
|Format
|Input
|Output
|TabSeparated
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedRaw
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedWithNames
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedRawWithNames
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedRawWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|Template
|✔
|✔
|TemplateIgnoreSpaces
|✔
|✗
|CSV
|✔
|✔
|CSVWithNames
|✔
|✔
|CSVWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|CustomSeparated
|✔
|✔
|CustomSeparatedWithNames
|✔
|✔
|CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|SQLInsert
|✗
|✔
|Values
|✔
|✔
|Vertical
|✗
|✔
|JSON
|✔
|✔
|JSONAsString
|✔
|✗
|JSONStrings
|✔
|✔
|JSONColumns
|✔
|✔
|JSONColumnsWithMetadata
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompact
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStrings
|✗
|✔
|JSONCompactColumns
|✔
|✔
|JSONEachRow
|✔
|✔
|PrettyJSONEachRow
|✗
|✔
|JSONEachRowWithProgress
|✗
|✔
|JSONStringsEachRow
|✔
|✔
|JSONStringsEachRowWithProgress
|✗
|✔
|JSONCompactEachRow
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactEachRowWithNames
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStringsEachRow
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|JSONObjectEachRow
|✔
|✔
|BSONEachRow
|✔
|✔
|TSKV
|✔
|✔
|Pretty
|✗
|✔
|PrettyNoEscapes
|✗
|✔
|PrettyMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettyNoEscapesMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompact
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompactNoEscapes
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompactMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompactNoEscapesMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpace
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpaceNoEscapes
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpaceMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpaceNoEscapesMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|Prometheus
|✗
|✔
|Protobuf
|✔
|✔
|ProtobufSingle
|✔
|✔
|Avro
|✔
|✔
|AvroConfluent
|✔
|✗
|Parquet
|✔
|✔
|ParquetMetadata
|✔
|✗
|Arrow
|✔
|✔
|ArrowStream
|✔
|✔
|ORC
|✔
|✔
|One
|✔
|✗
|RowBinary
|✔
|✔
|RowBinaryWithNames
|✔
|✔
|RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|RowBinaryWithDefaults
|✔
|✔
|Native
|✔
|✔
|Null
|✗
|✔
|XML
|✗
|✔
|CapnProto
|✔
|✔
|LineAsString
|✔
|✔
|Regexp
|✔
|✗
|RawBLOB
|✔
|✔
|MsgPack
|✔
|✔
|MySQLDump
|✔
|✗
|Markdown
|✗
|✔