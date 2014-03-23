Single Node Deployment

ClickHouse is usually installed from deb or rpm packages, but there are alternatives for the operating systems that do no support them.

As an example, you can use deb packages:

sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https ca-certificates dirmngr

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv 8919F6BD2B48D754



echo "deb https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable main" | sudo tee \

/etc/apt/sources.list.d/clickhouse.list

sudo apt-get update



sudo apt-get install -y clickhouse-server clickhouse-client



sudo service clickhouse-server start

clickhouse-client



The packages that were installed contain the following:

clickhouse-client package contains clickhouse-client application, an interactive ClickHouse console client

package contains clickhouse-client application, an interactive ClickHouse console client clickhouse-common package contains a ClickHouse executable file

package contains a ClickHouse executable file clickhouse-server package contains configuration files to run ClickHouse as a server

Server config files are located in /etc/clickhouse-server/ . Before going further, please notice the <path> element in config.xml . Path determines the location for data storage, so it should be located on volume with large disk capacity; the default value is /var/lib/clickhouse/ . If you want to adjust the configuration, it’s not handy to directly edit config.xml file, considering it might get rewritten on future package updates. The recommended way to override the config elements is to create files in the config.d directory which serve as “patches” to config.xml.

As you might have noticed, clickhouse-server is not launched automatically after package installation. It also won’t be automatically restarted after updates. The way you start the server depends on your init system. Usually, it is the following:

sudo service clickhouse-server start



or

sudo /etc/init.d/clickhouse-server start



The default location for server logs is /var/log/clickhouse-server/ . The server is ready to handle client connections once it logs the Ready for connections message.

Once the clickhouse-server is up and running, we can use clickhouse-client to connect to the server and run some test queries like SELECT "Hello, world!"; .

Quick tips for clickhouse-client Interactive mode: clickhouse-client

clickhouse-client --host = .. . --port = .. . --user = .. . --password = .. .

Enable multiline queries: clickhouse-client -m

clickhouse-client --multiline

Run queries in batch-mode: clickhouse-client --query = 'SELECT 1'

echo 'SELECT 1' | clickhouse-client

clickhouse-client <<< 'SELECT 1'

Insert data from a file in specified format: clickhouse-client --query = 'INSERT INTO table VALUES' < data.txt

clickhouse-client --query = 'INSERT INTO table FORMAT TabSeparated' < data.tsv



Now it’s time to fill our ClickHouse server with some sample data. In this tutorial, we’ll use some anonymized metric data. There are multiple ways to import the dataset, and for the sake of the tutorial, we’ll go with the most realistic one.

curl https://datasets.clickhouse.com/hits/tsv/hits_v1.tsv.xz | unxz --threads = ` nproc ` > hits_v1.tsv

curl https://datasets.clickhouse.com/visits/tsv/visits_v1.tsv.xz | unxz --threads = ` nproc ` > visits_v1.tsv



The extracted files are about 10GB in size.

As in most databases management systems, ClickHouse logically groups tables into “databases”. There’s a default database, but we’ll create a new one named tutorial :

clickhouse-client --query "CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS tutorial"



The CREATE TABLE statement has to specify three key things:

The name of table to create. The table schema, i.e. list of columns and their data types. The Table engine and its settings, which determines all the details on how queries to this table will be physically executed.

There are only two tables to create:

hits is a table with each action done by all users on all websites covered by the service.

is a table with each action done by all users on all websites covered by the service. visits is a table that contains pre-built sessions instead of individual actions.

Let’s see and execute the real create table queries for these tables:

CREATE TABLE tutorial . hits_v1

(

` WatchID ` UInt64 ,

` JavaEnable ` UInt8 ,

` Title ` String ,

` GoodEvent ` Int16 ,

` EventTime ` DateTime ,

` EventDate ` Date ,

` CounterID ` UInt32 ,

` ClientIP ` UInt32 ,

` ClientIP6 ` FixedString ( 16 ) ,

` RegionID ` UInt32 ,

` UserID ` UInt64 ,

` CounterClass ` Int8 ,

` OS ` UInt8 ,

` UserAgent ` UInt8 ,

` URL ` String ,

` Referer ` String ,

` URLDomain ` String ,

` RefererDomain ` String ,

` Refresh ` UInt8 ,

` IsRobot ` UInt8 ,

` RefererCategories ` Array ( UInt16 ) ,

` URLCategories ` Array ( UInt16 ) ,

` URLRegions ` Array ( UInt32 ) ,

` RefererRegions ` Array ( UInt32 ) ,

` ResolutionWidth ` UInt16 ,

` ResolutionHeight ` UInt16 ,

` ResolutionDepth ` UInt8 ,

` FlashMajor ` UInt8 ,

` FlashMinor ` UInt8 ,

` FlashMinor2 ` String ,

` NetMajor ` UInt8 ,

` NetMinor ` UInt8 ,

` UserAgentMajor ` UInt16 ,

` UserAgentMinor ` FixedString ( 2 ) ,

` CookieEnable ` UInt8 ,

` JavascriptEnable ` UInt8 ,

` IsMobile ` UInt8 ,

` MobilePhone ` UInt8 ,

` MobilePhoneModel ` String ,

` Params ` String ,

` IPNetworkID ` UInt32 ,

` TraficSourceID ` Int8 ,

` SearchEngineID ` UInt16 ,

` SearchPhrase ` String ,

` AdvEngineID ` UInt8 ,

` IsArtifical ` UInt8 ,

` WindowClientWidth ` UInt16 ,

` WindowClientHeight ` UInt16 ,

` ClientTimeZone ` Int16 ,

` ClientEventTime ` DateTime ,

` SilverlightVersion1 ` UInt8 ,

` SilverlightVersion2 ` UInt8 ,

` SilverlightVersion3 ` UInt32 ,

` SilverlightVersion4 ` UInt16 ,

` PageCharset ` String ,

` CodeVersion ` UInt32 ,

` IsLink ` UInt8 ,

` IsDownload ` UInt8 ,

` IsNotBounce ` UInt8 ,

` FUniqID ` UInt64 ,

` HID ` UInt32 ,

` IsOldCounter ` UInt8 ,

` IsEvent ` UInt8 ,

` IsParameter ` UInt8 ,

` DontCountHits ` UInt8 ,

` WithHash ` UInt8 ,

` HitColor ` FixedString ( 1 ) ,

` UTCEventTime ` DateTime ,

` Age ` UInt8 ,

` Sex ` UInt8 ,

` Income ` UInt8 ,

` Interests ` UInt16 ,

` Robotness ` UInt8 ,

` GeneralInterests ` Array ( UInt16 ) ,

` RemoteIP ` UInt32 ,

` RemoteIP6 ` FixedString ( 16 ) ,

` WindowName ` Int32 ,

` OpenerName ` Int32 ,

` HistoryLength ` Int16 ,

` BrowserLanguage ` FixedString ( 2 ) ,

` BrowserCountry ` FixedString ( 2 ) ,

` SocialNetwork ` String ,

` SocialAction ` String ,

` HTTPError ` UInt16 ,

` SendTiming ` Int32 ,

` DNSTiming ` Int32 ,

` ConnectTiming ` Int32 ,

` ResponseStartTiming ` Int32 ,

` ResponseEndTiming ` Int32 ,

` FetchTiming ` Int32 ,

` RedirectTiming ` Int32 ,

` DOMInteractiveTiming ` Int32 ,

` DOMContentLoadedTiming ` Int32 ,

` DOMCompleteTiming ` Int32 ,

` LoadEventStartTiming ` Int32 ,

` LoadEventEndTiming ` Int32 ,

` NSToDOMContentLoadedTiming ` Int32 ,

` FirstPaintTiming ` Int32 ,

` RedirectCount ` Int8 ,

` SocialSourceNetworkID ` UInt8 ,

` SocialSourcePage ` String ,

` ParamPrice ` Int64 ,

` ParamOrderID ` String ,

` ParamCurrency ` FixedString ( 3 ) ,

` ParamCurrencyID ` UInt16 ,

` GoalsReached ` Array ( UInt32 ) ,

` OpenstatServiceName ` String ,

` OpenstatCampaignID ` String ,

` OpenstatAdID ` String ,

` OpenstatSourceID ` String ,

` UTMSource ` String ,

` UTMMedium ` String ,

` UTMCampaign ` String ,

` UTMContent ` String ,

` UTMTerm ` String ,

` FromTag ` String ,

` HasGCLID ` UInt8 ,

` RefererHash ` UInt64 ,

` URLHash ` UInt64 ,

` CLID ` UInt32 ,

` YCLID ` UInt64 ,

` ShareService ` String ,

` ShareURL ` String ,

` ShareTitle ` String ,

` ParsedParams ` Nested (

Key1 String ,

Key2 String ,

Key3 String ,

Key4 String ,

Key5 String ,

ValueDouble Float64 ) ,

` IslandID ` FixedString ( 16 ) ,

` RequestNum ` UInt32 ,

` RequestTry ` UInt8

)

ENGINE = MergeTree ( )

PARTITION BY toYYYYMM ( EventDate )

ORDER BY ( CounterID , EventDate , intHash32 ( UserID ) )

SAMPLE BY intHash32 ( UserID )



CREATE TABLE tutorial . visits_v1

(

` CounterID ` UInt32 ,

` StartDate ` Date ,

` Sign ` Int8 ,

` IsNew ` UInt8 ,

` VisitID ` UInt64 ,

` UserID ` UInt64 ,

` StartTime ` DateTime ,

` Duration ` UInt32 ,

` UTCStartTime ` DateTime ,

` PageViews ` Int32 ,

` Hits ` Int32 ,

` IsBounce ` UInt8 ,

` Referer ` String ,

` StartURL ` String ,

` RefererDomain ` String ,

` StartURLDomain ` String ,

` EndURL ` String ,

` LinkURL ` String ,

` IsDownload ` UInt8 ,

` TraficSourceID ` Int8 ,

` SearchEngineID ` UInt16 ,

` SearchPhrase ` String ,

` AdvEngineID ` UInt8 ,

` PlaceID ` Int32 ,

` RefererCategories ` Array ( UInt16 ) ,

` URLCategories ` Array ( UInt16 ) ,

` URLRegions ` Array ( UInt32 ) ,

` RefererRegions ` Array ( UInt32 ) ,

` IsYandex ` UInt8 ,

` GoalReachesDepth ` Int32 ,

` GoalReachesURL ` Int32 ,

` GoalReachesAny ` Int32 ,

` SocialSourceNetworkID ` UInt8 ,

` SocialSourcePage ` String ,

` MobilePhoneModel ` String ,

` ClientEventTime ` DateTime ,

` RegionID ` UInt32 ,

` ClientIP ` UInt32 ,

` ClientIP6 ` FixedString ( 16 ) ,

` RemoteIP ` UInt32 ,

` RemoteIP6 ` FixedString ( 16 ) ,

` IPNetworkID ` UInt32 ,

` SilverlightVersion3 ` UInt32 ,

` CodeVersion ` UInt32 ,

` ResolutionWidth ` UInt16 ,

` ResolutionHeight ` UInt16 ,

` UserAgentMajor ` UInt16 ,

` UserAgentMinor ` UInt16 ,

` WindowClientWidth ` UInt16 ,

` WindowClientHeight ` UInt16 ,

` SilverlightVersion2 ` UInt8 ,

` SilverlightVersion4 ` UInt16 ,

` FlashVersion3 ` UInt16 ,

` FlashVersion4 ` UInt16 ,

` ClientTimeZone ` Int16 ,

` OS ` UInt8 ,

` UserAgent ` UInt8 ,

` ResolutionDepth ` UInt8 ,

` FlashMajor ` UInt8 ,

` FlashMinor ` UInt8 ,

` NetMajor ` UInt8 ,

` NetMinor ` UInt8 ,

` MobilePhone ` UInt8 ,

` SilverlightVersion1 ` UInt8 ,

` Age ` UInt8 ,

` Sex ` UInt8 ,

` Income ` UInt8 ,

` JavaEnable ` UInt8 ,

` CookieEnable ` UInt8 ,

` JavascriptEnable ` UInt8 ,

` IsMobile ` UInt8 ,

` BrowserLanguage ` UInt16 ,

` BrowserCountry ` UInt16 ,

` Interests ` UInt16 ,

` Robotness ` UInt8 ,

` GeneralInterests ` Array ( UInt16 ) ,

` Params ` Array ( String ) ,

` Goals ` Nested (

ID UInt32 ,

Serial UInt32 ,

EventTime DateTime ,

Price Int64 ,

OrderID String ,

CurrencyID UInt32 ) ,

` WatchIDs ` Array ( UInt64 ) ,

` ParamSumPrice ` Int64 ,

` ParamCurrency ` FixedString ( 3 ) ,

` ParamCurrencyID ` UInt16 ,

` ClickLogID ` UInt64 ,

` ClickEventID ` Int32 ,

` ClickGoodEvent ` Int32 ,

` ClickEventTime ` DateTime ,

` ClickPriorityID ` Int32 ,

` ClickPhraseID ` Int32 ,

` ClickPageID ` Int32 ,

` ClickPlaceID ` Int32 ,

` ClickTypeID ` Int32 ,

` ClickResourceID ` Int32 ,

` ClickCost ` UInt32 ,

` ClickClientIP ` UInt32 ,

` ClickDomainID ` UInt32 ,

` ClickURL ` String ,

` ClickAttempt ` UInt8 ,

` ClickOrderID ` UInt32 ,

` ClickBannerID ` UInt32 ,

` ClickMarketCategoryID ` UInt32 ,

` ClickMarketPP ` UInt32 ,

` ClickMarketCategoryName ` String ,

` ClickMarketPPName ` String ,

` ClickAWAPSCampaignName ` String ,

` ClickPageName ` String ,

` ClickTargetType ` UInt16 ,

` ClickTargetPhraseID ` UInt64 ,

` ClickContextType ` UInt8 ,

` ClickSelectType ` Int8 ,

` ClickOptions ` String ,

` ClickGroupBannerID ` Int32 ,

` OpenstatServiceName ` String ,

` OpenstatCampaignID ` String ,

` OpenstatAdID ` String ,

` OpenstatSourceID ` String ,

` UTMSource ` String ,

` UTMMedium ` String ,

` UTMCampaign ` String ,

` UTMContent ` String ,

` UTMTerm ` String ,

` FromTag ` String ,

` HasGCLID ` UInt8 ,

` FirstVisit ` DateTime ,

` PredLastVisit ` Date ,

` LastVisit ` Date ,

` TotalVisits ` UInt32 ,

` TraficSource ` Nested (

ID Int8 ,

SearchEngineID UInt16 ,

AdvEngineID UInt8 ,

PlaceID UInt16 ,

SocialSourceNetworkID UInt8 ,

Domain String ,

SearchPhrase String ,

SocialSourcePage String ) ,

` Attendance ` FixedString ( 16 ) ,

` CLID ` UInt32 ,

` YCLID ` UInt64 ,

` NormalizedRefererHash ` UInt64 ,

` SearchPhraseHash ` UInt64 ,

` RefererDomainHash ` UInt64 ,

` NormalizedStartURLHash ` UInt64 ,

` StartURLDomainHash ` UInt64 ,

` NormalizedEndURLHash ` UInt64 ,

` TopLevelDomain ` UInt64 ,

` URLScheme ` UInt64 ,

` OpenstatServiceNameHash ` UInt64 ,

` OpenstatCampaignIDHash ` UInt64 ,

` OpenstatAdIDHash ` UInt64 ,

` OpenstatSourceIDHash ` UInt64 ,

` UTMSourceHash ` UInt64 ,

` UTMMediumHash ` UInt64 ,

` UTMCampaignHash ` UInt64 ,

` UTMContentHash ` UInt64 ,

` UTMTermHash ` UInt64 ,

` FromHash ` UInt64 ,

` WebVisorEnabled ` UInt8 ,

` WebVisorActivity ` UInt32 ,

` ParsedParams ` Nested (

Key1 String ,

Key2 String ,

Key3 String ,

Key4 String ,

Key5 String ,

ValueDouble Float64 ) ,

` Market ` Nested (

Type UInt8 ,

GoalID UInt32 ,

OrderID String ,

OrderPrice Int64 ,

PP UInt32 ,

DirectPlaceID UInt32 ,

DirectOrderID UInt32 ,

DirectBannerID UInt32 ,

GoodID String ,

GoodName String ,

GoodQuantity Int32 ,

GoodPrice Int64 ) ,

` IslandID ` FixedString ( 16 )

)

ENGINE = CollapsingMergeTree ( Sign )

PARTITION BY toYYYYMM ( StartDate )

ORDER BY ( CounterID , StartDate , intHash32 ( UserID ) , VisitID )

SAMPLE BY intHash32 ( UserID )



You can execute those queries using the interactive mode of clickhouse-client (just launch it in a terminal without specifying a query in advance).

As we can see, hits_v1 uses the basic MergeTree engine, while the visits_v1 uses the Collapsing variant.

Data import to ClickHouse is done via INSERT INTO query like in many other SQL databases. However, data is usually provided in one of the supported serialization formats instead of VALUES clause (which is also supported).

The files we downloaded earlier are in tab-separated format, so here’s how to import them via console client:

clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO tutorial.hits_v1 FORMAT TSV" --max_insert_block_size = 100000 < hits_v1.tsv

clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO tutorial.visits_v1 FORMAT TSV" --max_insert_block_size = 100000 < visits_v1.tsv



ClickHouse has a lot of settings to tune and one way to specify them in console client is via arguments, as we can see with --max_insert_block_size . The easiest way to figure out what settings are available, what do they mean and what the defaults are is to query the system.settings table:

SELECT name , value , changed , description

FROM system . settings

WHERE name LIKE '%max_insert_b%'

FORMAT TSV



max_insert_block_size 1048576 0 "The maximum block size for insertion, if we control the creation of blocks for insertion."



Optionally, you can OPTIMIZE the tables after import. Tables that are configured with an engine from MergeTree-family always do merges of data parts in the background to optimize data storage (or at least check if it makes sense). These queries force the table engine to do storage optimization right now instead of some time later:

clickhouse-client --query "OPTIMIZE TABLE tutorial.hits_v1 FINAL"

clickhouse-client --query "OPTIMIZE TABLE tutorial.visits_v1 FINAL"



These queries start an I/O and CPU intensive operation, so if the table consistently receives new data, it’s better to leave it alone and let merges run in the background.

Now we can check if the table import was successful:

clickhouse-client --query "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM tutorial.hits_v1"

clickhouse-client --query "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM tutorial.visits_v1"



SELECT

StartURL AS URL ,

AVG ( Duration ) AS AvgDuration

FROM tutorial . visits_v1

WHERE StartDate BETWEEN '2014-03-23' AND '2014-03-30'

GROUP BY URL

ORDER BY AvgDuration DESC

LIMIT 10

