Dictionary best practices
This page covers practical guidance for choosing the right dictionary layout, understanding when dictionaries outperform JOINs (and when they don't), and monitoring dictionary usage.
For an introduction to dictionaries with worked examples, see the main Dictionary guide.
When to use dictionaries vs JOINs
Dictionaries work best when one side of a JOIN is a lookup table that fits in memory. With a standard JOIN, ClickHouse builds a hash table from the right-hand side before probing it with the left — even if most rows are later discarded by
WHERE filters. Although recent versions (24.12+) push filters before JOINs in many cases, this doesn't always eliminate the overhead. With a dictionary, you call
dictGet inline, so lookups only happen on rows that already survived filtering.
However,
dictGet isn't always the right choice. If you need to call
dictGet on a large percentage of the rows in a table — for example, in a
WHERE condition like
dictGet('dict', 'elevation', id) > 1800 — you may be better off using a regular column with native indexes. ClickHouse can use
PREWHERE to skip granules for a regular column, but
dictGet evaluates row by row with no index support.
As a rule of thumb:
- Use dictionaries to replace JOINs against small dimension tables where the lookup key is already available.
- Use regular columns and indexes when filtering against the looked-up value across many rows.
Choosing a layout
The
LAYOUT clause controls the internal data structure for the dictionary. All available layouts are documented in the layouts reference.
When choosing a layout, use the following guidelines:
flat— the fastest layout (simple array offset lookup), but keys must be
UInt64and are limited to 500,000 by default (
max_array_size). Best for monotonically increasing integer keys in small-to-medium tables. Sparse key distributions (e.g. key values of 1 and 500,000) waste memory since the array is sized to the largest key. If you're hitting the 500k limit, that's a signal to switch to
hashed_array.
hashed_array— the recommended default for most use cases. Stores attributes in arrays with a hash table mapping keys to array indices. Nearly as fast as
hashedbut more memory-efficient, especially with many attributes.
hashed— stores the full dictionary in a hash table. Can be faster than
hashed_arraywhen you have very few attributes, but consumes more memory as attribute count grows.
complex_key_hashed/
complex_key_hashed_array— use these when keys aren't castable to
UInt64(for example,
Stringkeys). They follow the same performance tradeoffs as their non-complex counterparts.
sparse_hashed— trades CPU for lower memory usage compared to
hashed. Rarely the best choice — it's only efficient when you have a single attribute. In most cases,
hashed_arrayis a better fit.
cache/
ssd_cache— only cache frequently accessed keys. Useful when the full dataset doesn't fit in memory, but lookups may hit the source on cache misses. Not recommended for latency-sensitive workloads.
direct— queries the source for every lookup with no in-memory storage. Use when the data changes too frequently to cache or when the dictionary is too large for memory.
Monitoring dictionary usage
Track memory consumption and health via the
system.dictionaries table:
Key columns:
bytes_allocated— memory consumed by the dictionary. Dictionaries store data uncompressed, so this can be significantly larger than the compressed table size.
hit_rateand
found_rate— useful for evaluating
cachelayout effectiveness.
last_exception— check this when a dictionary fails to load or refresh.