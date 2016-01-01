Third-Party Libraries

ClickHouse utilizes third-party libraries for different purposes, e.g., to connect to other databases, to decode/encode data during load/save from/to disk, or to implement certain specialized SQL functions. To be independent of the available libraries in the target system, each third-party library is imported as a Git submodule into ClickHouse's source tree and compiled and linked with ClickHouse. A list of third-party libraries and their licenses can be obtained by the following query:

Note that the listed libraries are the ones located in the contrib/ directory of the ClickHouse repository. Depending on the build options, some of the libraries may have not been compiled, and, as a result, their functionality may not be available at runtime.

Example

Each third-party library must reside in a dedicated directory under the contrib/ directory of the ClickHouse repository. Avoid dumping copies of external code into the library directory. Instead create a Git submodule to pull third-party code from an external upstream repository.

All submodules used by ClickHouse are listed in the .gitmodule file.

If the library can be used as-is (the default case), you can reference the upstream repository directly.

If the library needs patching, create a fork of the upstream repository in the ClickHouse organization on GitHub.

In the latter case, we aim to isolate custom patches as much as possible from upstream commits. To that end, create a branch with prefix ClickHouse/ from the branch or tag you want to integrate, e.g. ClickHouse/2024_2 (for branch 2024_2 ) or ClickHouse/release/vX.Y.Z (for tag release/vX.Y.Z ). Avoid following upstream development branches master / main / dev (i.e., prefix branches ClickHouse/master / ClickHouse/main / ClickHouse/dev in the fork repository). Such branches are moving targets which make proper versioning harder. "Prefix branches" ensure that pulls from the upstream repository into the fork will leave custom ClickHouse/ branches unaffected. Submodules in contrib/ must only track ClickHouse/ branches of forked third-party repositories.

Patches are only applied against ClickHouse/ branches of external libraries.

There are two ways to do that:

you like to make a new fix against a ClickHouse/ -prefix branch in the forked repository, e.g. a sanitizer fix. In that case, push the fix as a branch with ClickHouse/ prefix, e.g. ClickHouse/fix-sanitizer-disaster . Then create a PR from the new branch against the custom tracking branch, e.g. ClickHouse/2024_2 <-- ClickHouse/fix-sanitizer-disaster and merge the PR.

-prefix branch in the forked repository, e.g. a sanitizer fix. In that case, push the fix as a branch with prefix, e.g. . Then create a PR from the new branch against the custom tracking branch, e.g. and merge the PR. you update the submodule and need to re-apply earlier patches. In this case, re-creating old PRs is overkill. Instead, simply cherry-pick older commits into the new ClickHouse/ branch (corresponding to the new version). Feel free to squash commits of PRs that had multiple commits. In the best case, we did contribute custom patches back to upstream and can omit patches in the new version.

Once the submodule has been updated, bump the submodule in ClickHouse to point to the new hash in the fork.

Create patches of third-party libraries with the official repository in mind and consider contributing the patch back to the upstream repository. This makes sure that others will also benefit from the patch and it will not be a maintenance burden for the ClickHouse team.