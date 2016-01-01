How to Build ClickHouse on macOS for macOS

You don't need to build ClickHouse yourself! You can install pre-built ClickHouse as described in Quick Start.

ClickHouse can be compiled on macOS x86_64 (Intel) and arm64 (Apple Silicon) using on macOS 10.15 (Catalina) or higher.

As compiler, only Clang from homebrew is supported.

Building with Apple's XCode apple-clang is not recommended, it may break in arbitrary ways.

First install Homebrew.

Next, run:

For Apple XCode Clang (discouraged), install the latest XCode the from App Store. Open it at least once to accept the end-user license agreement and automatically install the required components. Then, make sure that the latest Command Line Tools are installed and selected in the system:

Note Apple uses a case-insensitive file system by default. While this usually does not affect compilation (especially scratch makes will work), it can confuse file operations like git mv . For serious development on macOS, make sure that the source code is stored on a case-sensitive disk volume, e.g. see these instructions.

To build using Homebrew's Clang compiler:

To build using XCode native AppleClang compiler in XCode IDE (not recommended):

If you intend to run clickhouse-server , make sure to increase the system's maxfiles variable.

Note You'll need to use sudo.

To do so, create the /Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist file with the following content:

Give the file correct permissions:

Validate that the file is correct:

Load the file (or reboot):